Whether you're starting up your own artisanal bakery, graphic design firm, or consulting company, it takes a certain kind of person to go from following directions to leading the pack. It's that willingness to take control of one's destiny that's common amongst successful entrepreneurs.

Starting up a business can be a huge gamble, but for many, choosing your own adventure is worth the risk. So ask yourself, are you ready to take the next step?

In partnership with REALTOR.ca, we've put together a checklist of key traits for anyone looking to succeed as an entrepreneur. Check off as many as you can and start living like a boss.

CREA

If you're ready to live like a boss, REALTOR.ca/REALTORSKnowBest can help you find the right home for your business.