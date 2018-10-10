NEWS
Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. Owner Sukhinder Singh Charged In Connection To Humboldt Crash

Sukhinder Singh is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations.

Sixteen banners to honour the lives taken in the bus crash in Humboldt , Sask. on Sept. 12, 2018.
EDMONTON — The owner of the Alberta trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says Sukhinder Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

More to come.

