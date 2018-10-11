The second royal wedding of the year is almost upon us, as the Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie is set to marry her long-term partner, Jack Brooksbank, on Friday. While the build-up to this ceremony has been slightly less frenzied than the well-documented Sussex nuptials, it will still capture the attention of royal enthusiasts worldwide. The royals themselves are clearly excited about the event, with Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, tweeting a series of previously unreleased pictures of his daughter as a child.

Princess Eugenie has also shared this previously unreleased picture of her with her sister Princess Beatrice. As well as a picture of them as bridesmaids at the wedding of their former nanny. pic.twitter.com/vOaCRSq6ho — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 10, 2018

The pair have also revealed key details about their ceremony, including bridesmaids and pageboys. Here are some details to get you clued up on the big day. Who Exactly Is Princess Eugenie? David M. Benett via Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York attends the Serpentine Summper Party at The Serpentine Gallery on June 19, 2018 in London. Eugenie of York, born Eugenie Victoria Helena, is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Duchess of York, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson. The 28-year-old was born in Portland Hospital, London, on March 23, 1990 and is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice of York. Her parents divorced when she was around two. Eugenie — pronounced YOOjunnee — is ninth in line to the throne. A less prominent member of the family than her cousins Princes William and Harry, Eugenie is not a full-time working royal and does not receive payments from the monarchy's private purse. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew stand behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a Christmas Day church service in London on Dec. 25, 2017. But she is involved in a number of charities, including as patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, and she has been involved in work to end modern slavery. She is also patron of the Elephant Family, the Coronet Theatre and the European School of Osteopathy. She currently works as a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London and studied Art History, English Literature and Politics at Newcastle University. She attended Marlborough College – the same exclusive school her cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended a few years before her.

PA Archive/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of York outside Portland Hospital with newborn Eugenie

Who Is Jack Brooksbank? The 32-year-old is apparently descended from the Brooksbank baronets. Choosing a different path to Eugenie, Brooksbank did not attend university and instead pursued a career in hospitality, working in a series of bars, pubs and clubs. Two years ago, he set up a wine wholesaling company, Jack Brooksbank Limited, and is UK ambassador for George Clooney's tequila brand, Casamigos. He is believed to be a distant cousin of his partner through Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York. He has been described by his maternal grandmother as a "charming boy" and a "good egg" with lovely manners, but "not the most intelligent". Joanna Newton, 91, told Mail Online that she never expected that he would marry a royal. He may receive an Earldom from the Queen on the morning of the wedding.

PA Archive/PA Images

How Did They Meet? The couple, who have been together for around seven years, met while hitting the slopes in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010 — where Brooksbank was also working. According to a friend, the attraction was "immediate" and the two have been pretty much inseparable since, although they made it work long distance for a while. Eugenie was a student at Newcastle University, while Jack was reportedly working in London and at one point the princess moved to New York for work. But physical separation proved no match for the strength of their relationship, with Brooksbank divulging that the couple spent a lot of time on Skype. They confirmed their engagement on January 22 2018, much to the delight of their families.

PA

Where Will The Wedding Take Place? The nuptials will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got hitched in May. The ceremony will kick off at 11am. Who Is Attending? The Queen is expected to attend, along with other senior members of the royal family, although the Duchess of Cornwall won't make it due to a longstanding commitment. Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's older sister, will be maid of honour, while the groom's brother, Thomas Brooksbank, will be best man. Prince George may well steal the show as pageboy, alongside Louis de Givenchy, who is the son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and wife Zoe. Princess Charlotte will join Mia Tindall and other royal children as bridesmaids. Brooksbank's boss George Clooney and his wife Amal are also expected to descend on the chapel for a second time this year, having already celebrated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. What Will Everyone Be Wearing? Odds are in favour of Canadian-English designer Erdem creating the bride's wedding dress – the same fashion house behind the outfit Eugenie wore for her engagement photocall in January. Men are expected to wear morning coats, while the dress code for women is a day dress and hat. Expect a show.

SIPA/PA Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Who Will Officiate? The couple will be hitched by Dean of Windsor David Conner, who also conducted Meghan and Harry's wedding. Conner is domestic chaplain to the Queen and is familiar with many senior royals. What Will Their Day Look Like? With the hour-long nuptials finishing at noon U.K. time, the couple will have the rest of the day to party it up. But beforehand, the newlyweds will embark on a carriage ride around the town. The Queen will host an afternoon reception in St George's Hall, within the castle, followed by an all-nighter at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Eugenie recently told British Vogue that she is planning a plastic-free wedding. How Many People Are Going? The council will not provide estimates of visitor numbers, although a spokeswoman for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said they expect the town to be "busy". Some 110,000 royal watchers from around the world descended on Windsor for the May wedding. Homeless people have not been asked to leave the streets, but have been advised to "move locations within the town centre where they may not be impacted by the anticipated higher footfall".