Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin may credit themselves as being masters of co-parenting after divorce, but Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew took the familial concept to a regal level when their daughter Princess Eugenie got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in London on Friday.

The Duchess of York, best known as Fergie, and her ex-husband, took on separate duties at Princess Eugenie's wedding, each tending to a different daughter. While Fergie arrived with Princess Beatrice in a royal Rolls Royce, the Duke of York walked his younger daughter down the aisle.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sarah Ferguson arrives for the wedding of daughter Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England on Friday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain's Princess Beatrice, right, and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, left, battle the gusty winds up the stairs to the chapel.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Made it! Still smiling.

And when Fergie made her dramatic entrance, she first ran to hug some royal onlookers, before walking up the steps with her oldest daughter, turning around to wave to the crowd, and even gave a victorious "We did it" gesture to mark the milestone (or maybe making it up the stairs without blowing away!).

Prince Andrew opted not to make a speech at the wedding ceremony, but he watched on lovingly as Princess Eugenie exchanged her vows with her now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Today's the big day! Princess Eugenie, accompanied by her father Prince Andrew arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, on Friday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain's Princess Eugenie, accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, arrives for her wedding ceremony to Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, on Friday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with her father, Prince Andrew. What a photo!

Later, he and Fergie sat next to each other for the end of the service, and sang along to the chosen choral hymns in unison. The pair were also seen singing to "God Save the Queen" in an aerial shot of the ceremony.

DANNY LAWSON via Getty Images You've got this: Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank, left of aisle, look at her parents, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, during their wedding ceremony.

These exes have attended several formal events together since their 1996 split, and this display of unity comes seven-and-a-half years after Fergie did not receive an invite to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials. Soon after, she told Oprah Winfrey, "It was so difficult, because I wanted to be there with my girls, and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family."

Fergie also spoke about her connection to her ex-husband in the same interview.

"It was so hard, because the last bride up that aisle [at Westminister Abbey] was me," said Fergie. "When Andrew went with the girls, we were talking all morning, and he was saying, 'It's OK, just remember we had such a good day, our wedding was so perfect.' You know, we're such a unit together. He made me feel very part of the day, on April 29th."

GARETH FULLER via Getty Images The Duchess of York at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding on May 19, 2918.

Fergie was invited, however, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding.

The Duchess of York's post-married life has been plagued by scandal, including cheating allegations at the time of her marriage, bankruptcy fears, rumoured rifts among her former in-laws, and a press sting where she was caught on camera negotiating access to her husband for a hefty fee. This checkered history with the Royal Family was seemingly not apparent on daughter's big day.

Princess Beatrice reads an extract from F. Scott Fitzgerald's 'The Great Gatsby'. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/rsZmyuYJ9I — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) October 12, 2018

Princess Beatrice definitely took notice of how significant this day was to her parents, but especially her mom. The bride's older sister could not contain her smile as she read an excerpt from "The Great Gatsby" to the crowd, as her proud parents took it all in.

She and Andrew certainly appeared to be "such a unit together," at their beloved Eugenie's wedding. Princess Eugenie once dubbed them "the best divorced couple I know," and the Royal watchers certainly could understand why on Friday.

