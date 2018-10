Fans of the Royal Family got a second royal wedding this week, as Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel. Here are the best photos from their wedding day so far.

Kirsty O'Connor / PA Images via Getty Images Starting early in the morning, people started to gather across from St. George's Chapel to watch the wedding.

Naomi Campbell Matt Crossick / Pool via AP Naomi Campbell, dressed in Ralph & Russo, arrives at the wedding.

Demi Moore Gareth Fuller / Pool via AP Who knew Princess Eugenie knew Demi Moore?

Liv Tyler Matt Crossick / Pool via AP .... or Liv Tyler?

Aaron Chown/Pool via AP It was a very windy morning, and several people lost their hats.

Kirsty O'Connor / PA Images via Getty Images Royal fan Joseph Afrane prepares to watch the wedding.

Cara Delevingne Gareth Fuller / Pool via Associated Press Cara Delevingne is a serious contender for best dressed in a tailored suit.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson arrive at the wedding.

Pippa Matthews (formerly Middleton) and James Matthews Adrian Dennis / Pool via AP Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Matthews with her husband James Matthews.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Adrian Gennis / AFP / Getty Images Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen arrives with Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Aaron Chown / Pool via AP

Duke of Sussex Aaron Chown / Pool via AP Prince Harry arrives for the wedding.

Duchess of Sussex Gareth Fuller / AFP / Getti Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the wedding.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Adrian Dennis / Pool via AP Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at the wedding.

Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Chris Jackson via Getty Images The bride, Princess Eugenie of York, with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Princess Eugenie Toby Melville / Reuters Princess Eugenie waves to the crowd as she makes her way to the chapel in a Peter Pilotto dress.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE VICTORIA JONES via Getty Images Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) arrives accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, (L) for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

APTOPIX Britain Royal Wedding ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain's Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with her father Prince Andrew during her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)

Britain Royal Wedding ASSOCIATED PRESS The wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)

BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE-CEREMONY JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images Dean of Windsor, David Conner (R) presides over the wedding ceremony of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C) and Jack Brooksbank (L) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images)