Royal Wedding: Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Are Married

The Queen’s grand-daughter Princess Eugenie has married Jack Brooksbank at a ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Just after midday, the newlywed royals kissed on the steps, having said their vows in front of some 850 guests who had gathered in the historic surroundings where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed five months ago. Harry and Meghan and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the guests, alongside the Queen and a host of other royals.

PA Wire/PA Images Sealed with a kiss

PA Wire/PA Images Princess Eugenie and her groom Jack Brooksbank

PA Wire/PA Images The bride-to-be and her father Prince Andrew on the steps to St George's Chapel

Celebrity guests included former Take That singer Robbie Williams and his wife and fellow X Factor judge Ayda Field. Further stars spotted at the second royal wedding of the year include Stephen Fry, Tamara Beckwith, Cara Delevigne, Liv Tyler, Pixie Geldof, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Jimmy Carr and Tracy Emin. Williams’ six-year-old daughter Theodora took a starring role as a bridesmaid, alongside five-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte. Young helpers in the bridal party also included Zara and Mike Tindall’s four-year-old Mia and Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married at the same chapel five months ago

PA Wire/PA Images The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles

ASSOCIATED PRESS The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Maud Windsor, who is Eugenie’s goddaughter and the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman, was also a bridesmaid. Future king George was joined by fellow page boy Louis de Givenchy – the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe. The Queen’s youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and 10-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, were Special Attendants. William and Kate’s youngest child Prince Louis, who is only five and a half months old, was left at home. The Duchess of Cornwall also missed the celebrations, having a long-standing engagement at a school in Scotland. The groom’s brother Thomas was best man while Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice was maid of honour. Jack works as a drinks executive for Casamigos tequila, which was founded by Clooney and Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber. Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli performed two pieces during the ceremony which began at 11am, with members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra also featuring.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot at the same chapel five months ago, are expected to be guests at the wedding

The wedding service included a personal prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu. Dean of Windsor David Conner gave the address and also officiated as the couple made their marriage vows. The Queen is hosting an afternoon reception afterwards in the castle’s St George’s Hall, but the festivities are expected to continue into the early hours with an evening party at the York family home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Royals fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the bride can wait for the newlyweds’ carriage procession through Windsor town centre – but the couple will not be travelling up the Long Walk to the Castle like Harry and Meghan did. Royal superfan Sky London, 58, was planning on camping out on Windsor’s high street to make sure he had a good view of the parade. He said he had camped out for a whole week ahead of the marriages of Kate and William and Meghan and Harry, and for about two weeks ahead of the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

PA Archive/PA Images Princess Eugenie with her mother Sarah Ferguson

London said he would only have to camp out one night this time and was not expecting much competition for space. “People are saying, ‘She’s ninth or 10th in line to the throne, why are you getting excited about it?’ But all weddings in the royal family are exciting to me,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who it is – all princes and princesses.” About 1,200 members of the public have been given balloted invites to the castle’s Lower Ward, as have charity representatives, children from Eugenie’s old schools, and royal household staff.

