OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is opening a new front in his party's fight against the revamped NAFTA deal, saying he would have done better than Justin Trudeau.

Scheer tweeted today that the U.S. is measuring its success in the newly revised North American Free Trade Agreement by what it gained.

He says the Liberal government, on the other hand, is defining its success by what it didn't give up.

Conservatives would not have had to sign the new #USMCA, because we would have negotiated a better deal for Canadians. pic.twitter.com/JboIoPHMc4 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 14, 2018

Scheer contends the Conservatives would not have had to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement because they would have negotiated a better deal for Canadians.

He offers no details about those improvements, and his spokesman was not immediately available.

However, Scheer has accused the Liberals of gaining no new ground in the deal and making concessions in the auto, dairy and pharmaceutical sectors.

Also on HuffPost: