If you hadn't already heard, the second Royal wedding of 2018 occurred on Friday when Princess Eugenie tied the knot with her longtime beau Jack Brooksbank.

For the ceremony, she wore a gorgeous ivory dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos that was deliberately low-cut in the back to show off scars from surgery Eugenie had as a child to correct scoliosis.

"I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," the princess said before her wedding in an ITV interview.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that. So that's one really important one."

Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on Oct. 12, 2018.

Her newly-revealed reception dress was also a stunner.

The custom silk dress, designed by Zac Posen, was a gorgeous blush colour, nipped at the waist and draped in a way that complemented Eugenie's figure perfectly.

The American designer was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and its surroundings, according to People magazine.

Another source of inspiration was the colour of the English rose and the White Rose of York, which is reflected in both the hue of the dress and the embroidered roses in the back and shoulders. In another nod to her roots, the silk fabric came from the British mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk.

Eugenie's hair was decorated with a hair slide on loan from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, that was commissioned in 1830 and passed down through the generations.

Brooksbank also had an outfit swap, changing into a sleek black tux for the evening's festivities.

