Sweater weather is finally upon us, and we couldn't be happier. Just to make things clear, sweater weather doesn't only call for ultimate comfort, but it also calls for head-turning fashion (did somebody say OOTD photos?).

That's why we've rounded up 15 of the best fall sweaters and cardigans that strike a fine balance between comfort and style. These chic knits give sweater weather brand-new meaning.

1. Shaker Stitch Pullover Turtleneck Sweater

Gap

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a classic pullover sweater. This one from Gap is made with a tried-and-true straight silhouette, making it a must-have staple for your fall wardrobe. But what we really love about this knit number is its fashion-forward dropped shoulder detail.

Buy it here: Gap, $74.95

2. Sweater 2502

Oak+Fort

You can't do sweater weather without a long, cozy cardigan. This knit one is perfect for easy layering on cooler days and has handy front pockets. Made with touches of wool, we don't doubt you'll want this number in all three shades.

Buy it here: Oak+Fort, $118

3. Pierre Beaded Sweater

Guess

There's no better way to glam up a chunky sweater than with luxe embellishments. Rather than rocking a statement necklace, let this beautiful plum gold-beaded sweater do all the talking for your outfit. Its ribbed hems make it the ideal topper for skirts and high-waisted trousers.

Buy it here: Guess, $138

4. Off-The-Shoulder Cable Knit Sweater

Forever 21

When in doubt, never underestimate the styling powers of an off-the-shoulder detail. This style effortlessly transforms the look of a chunky sweater into something très chic, without compromising comfort.

Buy it here: Forever 21, $27.90

5. Rinty Sweater

Club Monaco

We understand how easy it is to lean towards the greys and blacks in your wardrobe when the gloom of cold weather arrives. But if you're craving a little colour, try brightening up your outfit with this soft-textured striped motif sweater. To keep the focus on the cozy crewneck, pair the sweater with black cigarette-cut denim.

Buy it here: Club Monaco, $235

6. Wilfred Lorin Sweater

Aritzia

Made with textured alpaca wool, this cropped sweater with an adjustable waist tie will pair perfectly with high-waisted trousers. We love this sweater in Avorio, but just in case off-white isn't your thing, it also comes in six other seasonal shades.

Buy ithere: Aritzia, $128

7. Open-Knit Sweater

Mango

Instantly elevate the look of vintage-cut jeans with this pink knit number. Because of its open knit and embroidered details, heavy accessorizing won't be necessary. This sweater really speaks for itself.

Buy it here: Mango, $79.99

8. J.O.A. Houndstooth Sweater

Shopbop

Trendy meets sophistication with this houndstooth-patterned sweater. Sure, the houndstooth can make any outfit pop, but the ribbed edges of this number really scream high-end fashion.

Buy it here: Shopbop, $97.68

9. Carnival Open-Front Cardigan

Urban Outfitters

Everybody has that one comfy sweater they keep at their work desk. In case you're looking for a replacement, this colourful cardigan is it. Made with a slightly oversized silhouette and cinched sleeves, we promise you'll never want to take this stylish topper off.

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $94

10. Neon Rose Relaxed Jumper

ASOS

We appreciate a fashion piece that can take us from work to cocktail hour. This chic tassel knit sweater does just that. To complete the look, we suggest pairing it with a black fitted midi skirt and sock booties.

Buy it here: ASOS, $94.68

11. House of Harlow 1960 Lawrence Sweater

Revolve

ICYMI, the animal print trend is back this season. While you're channelling your inner rock star with this leopard-print sweater by House of Harlow 1960, try throwing a leather biker jacket on top of it to complete the look.

Buy it here: Revolve, $242.88

12. Limited Edition Bejeweled Sweater

Zara

With the holidays just around the corner, there's no better time to invest in a festive sweater. No, we're not talking about ugly Halloween or ugly Christmas sweaters. This comfy knit features colourful sequin gemstone appliqué around the neckline, making it the perfect sweater to bust out for upcoming holiday parties.

Buy it here: Zara, $129

13. Mixed and Mended Sweater

Free People

Giving comfort a new look, this slouchy knit from Free People features a combination of mixed patterns and unfinished trims that elevate its oversized silhouette.

Buy it here: Free People, $387.40

14. Knit Turtleneck Sweater

H&M

The length of this soft wool-blend number from H&M provides maximum versatility. With its subtle high-low detail and slit sides, you can wear this sweater with maxi skirts, jeans, trousers and even leggings.

Buy it here: H&M, $29.99

15. Paige Raundi Cutout Shoulder Sweater

Nordstrom

In case you're looking for a new sweater trend, we're predicting the one-shoulder cutout may be the next hottest thing. This particular sweater by Paige is a great top to dress up a pair of jeans and faux leather leggings.

Buy it here: Nordstrom, $349.49

