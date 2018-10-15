Calgary Zoo's Live PandaCam Is Here For All Your Procrastination Needs

The Calgary Zoo now has a streaming panda camera, so you can kiss away any plans you had for a productive day.

PandaCam, which gives viewers great angles on everything happening inside the enclosure, went live this past weekend as part of the birthday party celebrations for twin cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, who turned three.

Calgary Zoo PandaCam PandaCam viewers can expect to see a lot of bamboo eating...and pooping. According to the Calgary Zoo, pandas poop up to 30 times per day.

The cubs, who have been guests of the Calgary Zoo for the past five months, had a weekend-long birthday bash and were each thrown their own party — Yueyue was treated to a butterfly garden party while Panpan had a dinosaur-themed party.

The cubs share the space with two other pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, and are on loan from China as part of a partnership between the Chinese and Canadian governments.

Our amazing Animal Care team went all out to make the cubs' third birthday special. They even made them butterfly and dino cookies #calgarypandaspic.twitter.com/2VcvIT6Gn4 — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) October 13, 2018

The bear cubs will head back to China next fall, while the adults will stay at the Calgary Zoo for a total of five years.

The three live cameras will show all the daily activity happening in the enclosure from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT. During off hours the cameras will show a reel of previously taped panda highlights.

As for what people can expect on the live cams: well, they can expect a lot of, um, poop. According to the zoo, the pandas poop more than 30 times per day, which is not that surprising when you consider the 84 pounds of bamboo each animal consumes daily.

The Calgary Zoo pandas have been soaking up a lot of attention this fall. Check out footage of them making the most of Calgary's unseasonable autumn weather a few weeks ago: