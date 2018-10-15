What a way to kick off their first Royal tour!

Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are expecting a child in the spring.

The palace made the announcement early Monday morning and says the couple has "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The announcement Monday comes as Harry, 34, and the former Meghan Markle, 37, arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The trip officially begins on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

The last time we saw Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games, it was in Toronto in late September 2017, when the couple made their first official public appearance at an event at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

What a difference a year makes!

Rumours of Meghan's pregnancy have been swirling since early September, when the Duchess stepped out with Harry for the 100 Days to Peace Gala in London, wearing a blue dress designed by Jason Wu that many thought strategically hid an early pregnancy.

KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx Meghan and Harry at the 100 Days to Peace Gala in London. Was this dress a calculated choice to camouflage her pregnancy?

And then, Meghan wore a long, navy coat to Princess Eugenie's wedding, which she kept on for the ceremony, fuelling further speculation. You've got keen eyes, Royal watchers!

GARETH FULLER via Getty Images Meghan arrives to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor last Friday. Check that navy coat!

There's no official word yet on exactly how far along Meghan is in her pregnancy, but the BBC reports the Royal Family was told the news at Eugenie's wedding.

It's been a whirlwind year for the parents-to-be: Since that fateful official first PDA Toronto, the couple announced their engagement last November in a lengthy interview, during which they were asked if they had plans to start a family.

"One step at a time," Harry said. "Hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

Those steps came in rapid succession, to be sure: the couple were married just six months after their engagement, and hit the ground running with their first official engagement mere days after that (still no confirmation on where they honeymooned though, darn it).

Neil Hall/POOL via Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" on May 19, 2018, and haven't looked back since.

The newest Royal baby, who will be seventh in line for the throne, will have a crew of young cousins to play with: Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, five months, are Harry and Meghan's nephews and niece via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate and Prince William.

POOL New / Reuters Cousins-to-be! Princess Charlotte and Prince George were bridesmaid and pageboy at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday.

In the meantime, Meghan and Harry will be busy attending a whopping 76 engagements during their first official Royal tour together. Will Meghan's BFF and longtime style consultant, Jessica Mulroney, accompany her friend, as rumoured? We have 16 days to find out.

Congratulations, Harry and Meghan!

With files from The Associated Press.

