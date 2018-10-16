All The Ridiculous Pot Puns You'll Need This Week, Canada

It's finally happening. Wednesday (Oct. 17) marks the day marijuana will be legalized in Canada.
To celebrate the occasion, here's a list of every ridiculous pot pun you might want to throw down on 10/17.
Like all cannabis products — please use responsibly.
- O, Cannabis!
- Green Day
- Rocky Mountain High
- Joint Effort
- Budding Industry
- Smokin' Hot
- Weed Out The Bad
- Keep Off The Grass
- Hail Mary (Jane)
- Reefer Gladness
- Reefer Madness
- The New Dealers
- Pot Luck
- You're Ganja Have a Good Time
- High Expectations
- Tokémon
- THC-you Later
- A Chance to Pipe Up
- One Toke Over The Line
- High and Dry
- High on Success
- Half-Baked
- Takes a Hit
- A Tokin' Figure
- Rolling Up Sales
- Growing Like a Weed
- Super Bowl
- Buzz Kill
- In the Weeds
- High Times
- The Straight Dope
- High Demand
- Blunt Trauma
- Yes We Cannabis
- Go To Pot
- That's Grow Biz
- Give and Toke
- Stoned Age
- Buy the Ounce
- The Grass Ceiling
- Up In Smoke
- Puff Piece
- Jack Pot
- Pipe-lines
- Best Buds
- Flower to the People
- Blazed A Trail
- Added Strain
- Not Ganja Believe This
- Kushy Jobs
- Insta-gram
- Weed Be Good Together
- Herbivore
