10/16/2018 14:18 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

All The Ridiculous Pot Puns You'll Need This Week, Canada

News you can use.

It's finally happening. Wednesday (Oct. 17) marks the day marijuana will be legalized in Canada.

To celebrate the occasion, here's a list of every ridiculous pot pun you might want to throw down on 10/17.

Like all cannabis products — please use responsibly.

thamyrissalgueiro via Getty Images

  • O, Cannabis!
  • Green Day
  • Rocky Mountain High
  • Joint Effort
  • Budding Industry
  • Smokin' Hot
  • Weed Out The Bad
  • Keep Off The Grass

carlp778 via Getty Images

  • Hail Mary (Jane)
  • Reefer Gladness
  • Reefer Madness
  • The New Dealers
  • Pot Luck
  • You're Ganja Have a Good Time

manonallard via Getty Images

  • High Expectations
  • Tokémon
  • THC-you Later
  • A Chance to Pipe Up
  • One Toke Over The Line
  • High and Dry
  • High on Success

4x6 via Getty Images

  • Half-Baked
  • Takes a Hit
  • A Tokin' Figure
  • Rolling Up Sales
  • Growing Like a Weed
  • Super Bowl

Charles Wollertz via Getty Images

  • Buzz Kill
  • In the Weeds
  • High Times
  • The Straight Dope
  • High Demand
  • Blunt Trauma
  • Yes We Cannabis
  • Go To Pot

CasarsaGuru via Getty Images

  • That's Grow Biz
  • Give and Toke
  • Stoned Age
  • Buy the Ounce
  • The Grass Ceiling
  • Up In Smoke
  • Puff Piece

Seth McConnell via Getty Images

  • Jack Pot
  • Pipe-lines
  • Best Buds
  • Flower to the People
  • Blazed A Trail
  • Added Strain
  • Not Ganja Believe This
  • Kushy Jobs

ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Insta-gram
  • Weed Be Good Together
  • Herbivore

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below!

