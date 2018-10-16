All The Ridiculous Pot Puns You'll Need This Week, Canada

It's finally happening. Wednesday (Oct. 17) marks the day marijuana will be legalized in Canada.

To celebrate the occasion, here's a list of every ridiculous pot pun you might want to throw down on 10/17.

Like all cannabis products — please use responsibly.

thamyrissalgueiro via Getty Images

O, Cannabis!

Green Day

Rocky Mountain High

Joint Effort

Budding Industry

Smokin' Hot

Weed Out The Bad

Keep Off The Grass

carlp778 via Getty Images

Hail Mary (Jane)

Reefer Gladness

Reefer Madness

The New Dealers

Pot Luck

You're Ganja Have a Good Time

manonallard via Getty Images

High Expectations

Tokémon

THC-you Later

A Chance to Pipe Up

One Toke Over The Line

High and Dry

High on Success

4x6 via Getty Images

Half-Baked

Takes a Hit

A Tokin' Figure

Rolling Up Sales

Growing Like a Weed

Super Bowl

Charles Wollertz via Getty Images

Buzz Kill

In the Weeds

High Times

The Straight Dope

High Demand

Blunt Trauma

Yes We Cannabis

Go To Pot

CasarsaGuru via Getty Images

That's Grow Biz

Give and Toke

Stoned Age

Buy the Ounce

The Grass Ceiling

Up In Smoke

Puff Piece

Seth McConnell via Getty Images

Jack Pot

Pipe-lines

Best Buds

Flower to the People

Blazed A Trail

Added Strain

Not Ganja Believe This

Kushy Jobs

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Insta-gram

Weed Be Good Together

Herbivore

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below!

