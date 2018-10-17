LIVING
Hollywood Script Deems Asian Men With White Partners ‘Highly Unrealistic’

Excuse me?

It's no secret that Hollywood has its fair share of problems when it comes to representation (don't get us started on all the stereotyping and whitewashing). But on the heels of Asian August — named after the success of "Crazy Rich Asians," "Searching," and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," which all featured Asian leads — it was safe to assume the industry was turning over a new leaf.

But turns out, that was just wishful thinking.

A screenshot of a script shared on Twitter earlier this week showed that Hollywood still has a backward perception of Asian men and interracial relationships, NextShark reports.

"A white girl with an Asian guy might seem highly unrealistic... but this is a movie," the script reads, playing into Hollywood's idea that Asian men are undesirable.

Outraged by the comment, Los Angeles-based comedian and writer Joel Kim Booster tweeted the photo, writing, "Hollywood is poison!!!!"

And he wasn't the only one who felt this way. Twitter users were quick to share their own disbelief, including Canadian stars Seth Rogen and Simu Liu.

Filmmaker Jon Lee Brody also chimed in, saying these types of comments aren't uncommon to see in scripts or heard in audition rooms.

Hollywood has long perpetuated the stereotype that Asian men are unattractive and undesirable. This is evident by the countless Asian sidekicks seen in film and TV today, and the lack of lead roles available. (According to Teen Vogue, only one per cent of lead roles went to Asian Americans in 2016.)

Considering these facts, one Twitter user responded to the script by poking fun at Hollywood's history with whitewashing.

One of the best responses to the script was from an interracial couple who filmed their WTF reaction on camera. Because couples consisting of Asian men and white women DO exist!

As further proof, here are a few of our favourite famous Asian men and their white partners:

Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon

Charles Melton & Camila Mendes

Dewey Do & Bobby Berk

Andrew Phung & Tamara Sharpe

Sendhil Ramamurthy & Olga Sosnovska

Hollywood better take note!

