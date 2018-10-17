Reporters at Queen's Park muffled their laughter on Wednesday after the province's finance minister was asked about an "intimate" product available through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

"Vic! Vic! Vic!" a reporter shouted over everybody else. "The OCS is selling a product that's called Cannabis Intimate Spray. Is that an appropriate product to be selling on the website?"

"Well," Minister Vic Fedeli said. "We'll leave it to the Ontario Cannabis Store to continue to put products out there that the people of Ontario are looking for."

The province's new online store went live at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday as cannabis was legalized. For $82.95, plus shipping, Ontarians can order "Fleur de Lune Intimate Spray." It's described as an "easy-to-use THC-infused oil for intimate use."

But spray carefully — while the oil will get you high, it's not compatible with latex condoms, according to the manufacturer's website.

Another journalist asked where exactly people are allowed to smoke marijuana right now.

"Well, you wouldn't have legal marijuana in your hands as of yet," the minister said.

His Progressive Conservative government is expected to pass its cannabis law, Bill 36, on Wednesday afternoon. That law will let residents smoke weed anywhere they smoke cigarettes, except in moving vehicles and boats.

Technically, on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, smoking pot in public was still banned.

As Fedeli left his scrum, he refused to say if he's ever tried it.

"My mother's watching, guys!"