Two of Canada's "It" women are representing big time, gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan India this month.

Scarborough, Ont.'s "Superwoman," Lilly Singh, and Brampton, Ont.-born Rupi Kaur, are among a list of formidable women featured in Cosmo India's 22nd anniversary issue, which focuses on sisterhood.

Cosmopolitan Canada's Lilly Singh, left, and Rupi Kaur, right, grace the cover of Cosmo India's 22nd anniversary issue.

Actress Priyanka Chopra shares the cover spotlight with YouTube superstar Singh and bestselling poet and Instagram favourite Kaur.

Funnywoman Singh often plays her Punjabi parents in many of her hilarious and relatable videos about her culture, dating and life in general.

Her rise to YouTube fame was so prolific (12 million fans and counting), she came 10th on the 2017 Forbes list of the world's highest paid YouTube stars and top Influencers in the entertainment category.

And, you know, just on the side, she also wrote How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, which landed #1 on the New York Times bestseller list last year.

All of this success has allowed Singh to use her platform to promote causes near and dear to her heart as an ardent champion of supporting women.

Now based in Los Angeles, she started the social campaign #GirlLove nearly three years ago to end "the cycle of girl-on-girl hate and encourage specifically young girls that it's cool to support other women."

The Unicef Global Goodwill Ambassador also recently spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Unicef in support and promotion of youth and women's issues.

"Investing in youth is never going to be a waste of time, money, or resources. Education, training, employment and for all," she said.

In the celebratory Cosmo edition, Singh wrote an open letter, urging women to not let the fear of failure get in the way of their dreams.

"We need to chase our dreams, not just to succeed and create a space for ourselves in the world, but also to build a community that helps our sisters around the world who really need the help."

Kaur rose to fame as an "Instapoet" for her sometimes controversial posts and for voicing her support of feminism and modern femininity. She pens dreamy poems about heartbreak, darker prose about how the world treats young women, especially women of colour; and also writes on the importance of self-care.

While Kaur's poetry has been criticized for being too simplistic, garnering some pretty harsh media critiques, she hasn't allowed that to deter her mission to speak her mind. Defiant in the face of dismissal, the criticism has fuelled her fire to encourage women to believe and accept themselves, regardless of the opinions of others.

Her Cosmo open letter is almost an ode to self-acceptance.

"I thought how I looked on the outside was innately wrong. When in reality, the outside had nothing to do with it. My mind was using the exterior as an excuse to hold onto the negative thought patterns and ideas society had fed me and young girls around the world," Kaur wrote in her letter.

To her more than threemillion Insta followers, she reflected on the experience of being asked to be featured on Cosmo's cover and her open letter.

"It touched on my own experiences of growing up and being invalidated by the world around me and what we need to do to build ourselves up."

