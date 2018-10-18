These two. Honestly.

Expectant parents and unnervingly photogenic couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a trip to Sydney's Bondi Beach on Friday morning. It was hard not to notice just how loving and affectionate they were the whole time.

They held hands on the way there, for one thing.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Prince Harry and and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down to Bondi Beach with Waverley Mayor John Wakefield on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Meghan and Harry with some colourfully-clothed Australians.

When they got to the beach, what do you think happened when Meghan leaned down to take off her Castañer espadrilles?

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Leaning to take off the shoe...

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images ...and handing it over.

Yup, that's right, Prince Harry leaned down to collect them from her. Of course. (Don't worry, we'll get to those gold lamé pants later.)

They continued to touch affectionately once they were sitting down together.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Too sweet.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Look at that.

Look at them!!!

Dean Lewins via Getty Images Harry and Meghan join members of OneWave, a local surfing community group who raise awareness for mental health and wellbeing, at Bondi Beach.

The Duke and Duchess were at Bondi Beach to meet with members of OneWave, a surf group dedicated to tackling mental health problems. The couple sat down in an "anti-bad vibes circle" and took part in "Fluro Friday," an event where people share their mental health issues before going surfing and doing yoga.

The OneWave community embraced a colourful aesthetic — co-founders Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher are the people in the floral suit and gold pants, respectively — while Meghan was decked out in a dress by Australian designer Martin Grant. The group members who were there seemed excited to meet Meghan and Harry.

Founded at Bondi Beach in 2013, the OneWave community has now spread to more than 100 beaches in over 20 countries, giving 10,000 people the chance to speak openly about mental health. #RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/SZu6O38ONY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

According to one reporter, Meghan told a woman she was chatting with that she got up at 4:30 to do yoga, despite her jet lag. Same.

The couple have had many sweet moments over the course of the tour so far, like when Meghan held an umbrella for Harry while he was giving a speech about seeking help for mental health, and of course when they met maybe the cutest little kid of all time.

And can forget this sweet moment, from Thursday?

When one hand isn't enough to hold the hand of your wife ❤️😭 #RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/HtFN1pA0OM — Fox FM (@FoxFM) October 18, 2018

COME ON.

Later in the day, the couple will meet with more children to discuss youth empowerment, and later in the day, Harry will climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge to plant the Invictus flag.

Also on HuffPost: