Small Pumpkin Decorating Ideas To Get Kids In The Halloween Mood

Halloween is one of the biggest highlights of the year for kids, right behind Christmas (because presents) and just ahead of Easter (give us all the chocolate!). So naturally, a trip to the good ol' pumpkin patch is bound to be on your children's list of fall must-dos.

While some children challenge themselves to find the biggest, heaviest, most expensive pumpkin in all the land (much to their parents' dismay), others find themselves drawn to the wee ones, which really works in everyone's favour. That's because there are endless creative ways for kids to decorate small pumpkins, meaning they'll be kept busy for hours.

To that end, we scoured Pinterest to find 15 of the best small pumpkin decorating ideas, which include little monsters and glow-in-the-dark designs. These will certainly entertain your young ones and get them in the Halloween mood.

1. Mummy pumpkin

Get the instructions: Changing My Destiny

2. Doughnut pumpkin

Get the instructions: Hello Honey

3. Bat-o-lanterns

Get the instructions: My Crafty Spot

4. Sparkles and googly eyes

Get the instructions: Pink Stripey Socks

5. Unicorn pumpkin

Get the instructions: Funny Money Mom

6. Drip painting pumpkin

Get the instructions: Momdot

7. Temporary tattoo pumpkins

Get the instructions: And Next Comes L

8. Pumpkin monsters

Get the instructions: Projects with Kids

9. Fanged vampire

Get the instructions: Martha Stewart

10. Galaxy pumpkins

Get the instructions: Play Learn Grow

11. Duct tape pumpkins

Get the instructions: Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mommy

12. Painted pumpkins

Get the instructions: Ooly

13. Glow-in-the-dark pumpkins

Get the instructions: ILoveToCreate.com

14. Confetti pumpkins

Get the instructions: Made in a Day

15. Washi tape pumpkins

Get the instructions: Mom 4 Real

