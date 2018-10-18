Small Pumpkin Decorating Ideas To Get Kids In The Halloween Mood

Halloween is one of the biggest highlights of the year for kids, right behind Christmas (because presents) and just ahead of Easter (give us all the chocolate!). So naturally, a trip to the good ol' pumpkin patch is bound to be on your children's list of fall must-dos.
While some children challenge themselves to find the biggest, heaviest, most expensive pumpkin in all the land (much to their parents' dismay), others find themselves drawn to the wee ones, which really works in everyone's favour. That's because there are endless creative ways for kids to decorate small pumpkins, meaning they'll be kept busy for hours.
To that end, we scoured Pinterest to find 15 of the best small pumpkin decorating ideas, which include little monsters and glow-in-the-dark designs. These will certainly entertain your young ones and get them in the Halloween mood.
1. Mummy pumpkin
Get the instructions: Changing My Destiny
2. Doughnut pumpkin
Get the instructions: Hello Honey
3. Bat-o-lanterns
Get the instructions: My Crafty Spot
4. Sparkles and googly eyes
Get the instructions: Pink Stripey Socks
5. Unicorn pumpkin
Get the instructions: Funny Money Mom
6. Drip painting pumpkin
Get the instructions: Momdot
7. Temporary tattoo pumpkins
Get the instructions: And Next Comes L
8. Pumpkin monsters
Get the instructions: Projects with Kids
9. Fanged vampire
Get the instructions: Martha Stewart
10. Galaxy pumpkins
Get the instructions: Play Learn Grow
11. Duct tape pumpkins
Get the instructions: Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mommy
12. Painted pumpkins
Get the instructions: Ooly
13. Glow-in-the-dark pumpkins
Get the instructions: ILoveToCreate.com
14. Confetti pumpkins
Get the instructions: Made in a Day
15. Washi tape pumpkins
Get the instructions: Mom 4 Real
