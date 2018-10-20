NEWS
Cracked Window On Icelandair Flight Leads To Emergency Landing In Quebec

Passengers and crewmembers were taken to a hotel.

An Icelandair, Boeing 757 - 200 takes off at Stockholm Arlanda Airport.
BAGOTVILLE, Que. — Icelandair says one of its planes made an emergency landing in Quebec late Friday night because of a cracked cockpit window.

The airline says flight FI688 from Orlando to Reykjavik, Iceland, was over Canada when pilots noticed the crack in the window.

It says the crew followed standard procedures, and diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville, Que.

Icelandair says the 155 passengers and seven crewmembers on board were taken to a hotel to rest.

It says another plane will pick them up on Saturday.

