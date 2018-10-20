McKenna Gets Real About Canada’s Uphill Fight Against Climate Change

OTTAWA — A recent UN climate change report has given humanity 12 years to get its act together to curb rising temperatures to avoid unprecedented environmental disaster.

Its findings moved MPs from three parties to request an emergency six-hour debate on global warming. The request was granted, but a majority of MPs didn't show up.

In this episode of HuffPost Canada's "Follow-Up" politics podcast, host Althia Raj is joined by Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May for frank discussions about climate change apathy and what Canada needs to do to mitigate rising temperatures.

Listen to the full episode:

