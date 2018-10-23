Everyone can pack up and go home, because a couple of preschoolers from Arizona just won Halloween.

Three-year-olds Emma and Mila Stauffer are already wee internet celebrities thanks to their mom Katie's popular Instagram account. But they just gave us all serious goals with these costumes. The duo dressed up as Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II on Markle's wedding day, wearing adorably accurate renditions of their attire, right down to that A+ brooch.

"My royal Hineys!!" Katie wrote on the photo she posted to the Stauffer Family Instagram page, which has four million followers.

Just look at that level of detail. Mila rocks Markle's signature boat neck style in her replica of the Givenchy by Clare Waight Kellar gown. She's even got the messy updo and bare face look going for her (although, honestly, she might just not be wearing any makeup, since she three years old and all).

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan Markle stunned with her minimal makeup look on her wedding day.

Emma dressed up in a "nailed it" replica of the Queen's lime green Stewart Parvin coat and flowered dress. She got the jewellery down pat, and topped it all off with the Queen's own signature look: a jaunty hat.

She's even wearing sensible shoes, white gloves, and is clutching a handbag and a copy of the wedding program, just like the Queen on the big day.

Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth looking quite regal in a lime green coat and hat at Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

Katie has been posting pics of the girls since 2014, Hello! reports, and her massive online following includes celebrities Jessica Alba, Jools Oliver, and Kris Jenner.

The twins also have their own YouTube channel.

The Stauffer twins now join the ranks of some of the best kids Halloween costumes we've seen so far this year, including a baby pineapple getup (and that is not easy to top) and this kid whose mom designed a wheelchair-friendly school bus rig.

But will the Markle/Queen combo top Canada's most popular Halloween costume: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

There are already predictions that Markle, at least, will be one of the trendiest costumes this year.

There's even (because of course) a sexy Meghan Markle costume.