Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are letting their hair down in Fiji. Figuratively speaking, that is.

The Duke and Duchess look like they're having a great time on the second country of their four-nation royal tour. They started their day meeting agriculture and women's development students University of the South Pacific, in an environment that seemed much more relaxed than many of their other engagements.

While greeting the crowds, Meghan wore a dress by the "globally-inspired" label Figue, headed by French-born, Mediterranean-raised designer Stephanie von Watzdorf. (Of course, our casual summer dresses don't cost $1,500, but hey, we're not royals.) Harry also looked to be having fun, wearing a blue patterned button-down.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at University of the South Pacific on Wednesday in Suva, Fiji.

Meghan even had the ultimate vacation look: flowers in her hair.

She was later given a garland to wear around her shoulders.

In a speech she gave at the university, the Duchess talked about education accessibility.

"It was through scholarships, financial aid programmes and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition that I was able to attend university," she said, according to reporters. "And, without question, it was worth every effort."

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly, the education they have the right to receive," she also said. "And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital...Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them."

The couple arrived in Fiji on Tuesday. They were given a traditional "Veiqaravi Vakavanua" welcome ceremony, a cultural tradition meant to greet honoured guests.

Samir Hussein / Pool via Getty Images Suva locals take part in an official welcome ceremony in the city centre's Albert Park for Meghan and Harry on Tuesday.

Samir Hussein / Pool via Getty Images Meghan and Harry attend an official welcome ceremony in Suva.

Samir Hussein / Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry takes a sip of Kava, the national drink of Fiji.

They went to a reception at the luxurious Grand Pacific Hotel, a gorgeous spot that combines colonial architecture with Fijian traditions. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press Harry and Meghan wave from a balcony as they arrive for an official dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Tuesday.

In a speech, Harry said staying at the hotel made him feel "nostalgic," since his grandparents stayed there many times over the years. In fact, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waved to the crowd from the same balcony during a royal tour in 1953, only a few months after she was coronated.

Central Press via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to crowds from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, on Dec. 28, 1953.

On Tuesday, the couple also attended a state dinner. It was Meghan's first as a royal, and she choose to wear a gorgeous cape dress by British designer Safiyaa in the same shade of blue as Fiji's flag.

Prince Harry went on his own to lay a wreath at a war memorial, where he also met with veterans, some of whom served with British armed forces.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince Harry attends the War Memorial Wreath Laying on Wednesday in Suva, Fiji.

The couple will go to separate functions later in the day. Harry will go to Colo-i-Suva Forest Park, an indigenous forest site, while Meghan will discuss women's organizations over tea at the home of the British High Commissioner.

