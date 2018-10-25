The Duchess of Sussex arrived in Tonga on Thursday for the third leg of her 16-day royal tour. Naturally, the mom-to-be made a standout fashion choice, stepping off the plane in a long-sleeved red floral dress from Self-Portrait.

WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Nuku'alofa airport in Tonga.

Although the former Meghan Markle looked like the picture of elegance alongside her husband Prince Harry, some royal fans noticed she had a tiny wardrobe malfunction: she forgot to take the tag off her $640 frock.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images The tag was left hanging at the bottom of the duchess' midi dress.

PA Images via Getty Images

Oops!

Between attending state dinners, giving public speeches and participating in non-stop meet-and-greets on her royal tour, we can't blame the duchess for making this rare mistake. After all, have you seen how many outfit changes she's already made? Plus, as Cosmopolitan noted, "This really isn't a big deal and happens to all of us!"

PA Images via Getty Images The duke and duchess arrive in Tonga.

Despite the minor wardrobe error, Duchess Meghan had a spectacular day of outfits on her first day in Tonga.

After arriving in a red midi dress, the former actress changed into a show-stopping, custom floor-length number by couture brand Theia for a welcome reception and private dinner with Tonga royals King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u.

WireImage The duke and duchess look like perfection.

The crisp, white gown gave off major bridal vibes and featured white cap sleeves with sparkling bead embellishments on the shoulders. Meghan accessorized with a black Givenchy clutch, Aquazzura pointed pumps, and Birks earrings, Harper's Bazaar reports.

WireImage The duchess wears Princess Diana's cocktail ring on her right hand.

But what made the duchess' look extra special was that she wore a ring from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's jewelry collection. The aquamarine jewel appeared to be the same cocktail ring Meghan wore to her royal wedding reception in May, according to Hello magazine.

This just might be one of Meghan's best royal tour looks yet!