The Mountain From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Weds Pint-Sized Canadian Bodybuilder

Who knew The Mountain from "Game of Thrones" was such a softie?

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays Ser Gregor Clegane on the hit HBO show — and who just happens to hold the title of World's Strongest Man — got married in Iceland over the weekend to his Canadian girlfriend Kelsey Morgan Henson.

To celebrate the occasion, Björnsson shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!" he wrote with a heart emoji. "I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I'm so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side."

In the black-and-white photo, the six-foot-nine professional strongman is seen carrying his dainty new bride, who measures just five feet, two inches.

Henson also took to Instagram to commemorate the big day.

"Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life," Henson, who is bodybuilder herself, wrote.

So how did the World's Strongest Man meet his wife?

Turns out they met the good old fashioned Canadian way — at an Earls Kitchen + Bar in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Björnsson, 29, and Henson, 28, met in September 2017, TMZ reports. At the time, the "Game of Thrones" star was attending Fort McMurray's Strongman Competition as a celebrity guest and Henson was working at the local restaurant as a waitress. She asked him for a photo and the rest is history!

Clearly their impressive foot-and-a-half height difference didn't deter these two from getting together. Based on their Instagram accounts, the couple has been going strong ever since they met.

Here are some of their cutest photos: