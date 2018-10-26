WOODSTOCK, N.B. — RCMP say two young men from Nova Scotia were arrested Friday afternoon at a border crossing in western New Brunswick.

Police say the incident began around 10:15 a.m. local time, when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the vehicle had stopped "in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings," and the two men inside were refusing to communicate with border officials or police.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Rogers-Marsh says the vehicle started moving toward the American point of entry at around 4:20 p.m.

Two men — a 21-year-old from Halifax and a 22-year-old from the Halifax suburb of Sackville, N.S. — were taken into custody by American border officials, and the vehicle was seized.

The border crossing was closed for several hours on Friday and motorists were advised to choose another route.

