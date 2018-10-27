Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Charged With 29 Counts

Federal prosecutors filed 29 charges on Saturday evening against the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, allegedly opened fire Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Or L'Simcha Congregation.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told reporters late Saturday afternoon that no children died in the shooting. Six people were reportedly injured, four of them police officers.

A news conference to discuss the charges is scheduled for Sunday morning, The Associated Press reported.

Bob Jones, FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office, said he believed the suspect was wielding an "assault rifle" and also had at least three handguns with him.

"This is the most horrific crime scene I've seen with the Federal Bureau of Investigation," he said.

Hissrich made similar comments at an earlier press conference that day.

"It's a very horrific crime scene," Hissrich said at an earlier press conference. "It's one of the worst that I've seen, and I've seen some plane crashes. It's very bad."

Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue, which was crowded for Saturday services in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, shortly before 10 a.m. Police sources told KDKA that a gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled, "All Jews must die," before opening fire.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that the Department of Justice plans to charge the suspect with hate crimes, along with other criminal charges.