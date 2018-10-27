Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Tree Of Life Synagogue In Pittsburgh

Multiple people are dead after a shooter opened fire Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
At least eight people were killed, law enforcement officials told local news station KDKA and NBC News. A police spokesman told reporters late Saturday morning that three officers had been shot, though it was unclear if they were among the fatalities.
Mayor Bill Peduto said on Twitter that the suspect was in custody, but warned that the area was not secure and that local residents should remain in their homes.
Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue, which was crowded for Saturday services in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, shortly before 10 a.m. Police sources told KDKA that a gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled, “All Jews must die,” before opening fire.
Multiple patients were being treated at UPMC Presbyterian, roughly two miles west of Tree of Life synagogue, a spokeswoman for the hospital told HuffPost in a statement.
Jeff Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh told WHNT that he estimated between 60 and 100 people were inside the building when the shooting occurred.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement calling for action to prevent future mass shootings.
“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying ‘this one is too many’ for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way,” Wolf said.
“And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal.”
The Tree of Life Congregation, founded more than 150 years ago, merged with Or L’Simcha in 2010 to form Tree of Life *Or L’Simcha, according to its website. The synagogue describes itself as a conservative Jewish congregation with “traditional teachings,” adding that it’s “progressive and relevant to the way we live today.”
Rabbi Emeritus Alvin Berkun, who was not in the building at the time, told ABC News that the Squirrel Hill neighborhood hosts a number of other synagogues, along with Jewish gift shops and bookstores and kosher bakeries.
“Absolutely no crime, it’s an amazing neighborhood, it’s hard to believe it’s a city neighborhood,” he said.
The shooting took place on International Religious Freedom Day, the day that commemorates former U.S. President Bill Clinton signing the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act, which aimed to promote religious freedom through U.S. foreign policy.
Both New York City and Los Angeles confirmed that they were increasing security measures as a precaution in response to the Pittsburgh incident.
The New York Police Department told HuffPost it would be “deploying heavy weapons teams” at “houses of worship” across the city as a precaution in response to the Pittsburgh incident. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that the LAPD would also be stepping up security.
This is a developing news story.
Sara Boboltz, Hayley Miller and Kimberley Richards contributed reporting.