Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Tree Of Life Synagogue In Pittsburgh

Multiple people are dead after a shooter opened fire Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At least eight people were killed, law enforcement officials told local news station KDKA and NBC News. A police spokesman told reporters late Saturday morning that three officers had been shot, though it was unclear if they were among the fatalities.

Mayor Bill Peduto said on Twitter that the suspect was in custody, but warned that the area was not secure and that local residents should remain in their homes.

Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue, which was crowded for Saturday services in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, shortly before 10 a.m. Police sources told KDKA that a gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled, “All Jews must die,” before opening fire.