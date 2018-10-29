Photo Series Captures Joy Of Having A Kid With Down Syndrome In Your Life

"Who do you love?" That's the question a Waterloo, Ont.-based photographer posed to a group of children (and a handful of adults) with Down syndrome.

Hilary Gauld-Camilleri, owner of One for the Wall Photography, wanted to highlight the personal relationships of people with Down syndrome in a new campaign for World Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Each photo in the series — appropriately titled "Who Do You Love?" — features a child or adult alongside their favourite people, whether that be a teacher, a sibling or a personal support worker.

Hilary Gauld-Camilleri

"I felt it was important to highlight the external family relationships that surround each of these children and adults," Gauld-Camilleri told HuffPost Canada in an email interview. "Each relationship was unique and held something very special. It was magical to photograph!"

Each picture was also paired with a quote to shed light on the personal connection the people in the photo had and "to gives viewers something to think about."

Hilary Gauld-Camilleri "Ashlan loves being with her cousins because with them she is just one of the gang. Her cousins never let her light dim — they see past the challenges and focus only on what makes Ashlan awesome!" — Amy and Dave Dibben, parents

Hilary Gauld-Camilleri "She makes me laugh, she helps me see the positive in every momeny and she anchors me to what really matters. What does Bandagi bring to my life? Simply put, Bandagi brings friendship." — Jessica Voisin, educational assistant

Hilary Gauld-Camilleri "Oliver has given us an awareness of Down syndrome and shown us that it does not define who he is nor his abilities. He has reminded us that life is to be celebrated and enjoyed." — Dorothy & Christopher Leskien, grandparents

Through the images and quotes, Gauld-Camilleri said, "I hope that people continue to learn about people [who] have Down syndrome. Their lives are rich and full. Their lives are full of laughter and love."

See more images from the photo series in the video above.

Although the Canadian photographer doesn't have a family member with Down syndrome, she previously told HuffPost Canada that her friend's son, Caleb, was born with the disorder and was the inspiration behind her work.

"Through Caleb, I have been given the gift of learning about people with Down syndrome and connecting with countless incredible families, friends, extended family and community members that surround each of these people every day," Gauld-Camilleri said.

Hilary Gauld-Camilleri

This is the fourth series the photographer has launched in partnership with Waterloo Regional Down Syndrome Society as a way to raise awareness of the genetic disorder.

"Over the past four years, this project has evolved from showing each child or adult as an individual to including the relationships each person has in their daily circles," the photographer explained. "These projects are important to continue to educate and shift perceptions towards people with Down syndrome so that they can continue to grow and have opportunities within our communities just like the rest of us."

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects one in every 700 babies born in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. World Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October aims to raise awareness of the disorder and celebrating the abilities of people with Down syndrome.

Check out the full gallery for "Who Do You Love?" here.