Canada's overall highest-ranking university is among the 20 best in the world, according to this year's 2019 U.S. News University Global Ranking list.

University of Toronto came in at number 20 on the list of the top 1250 universities worldwide, the same ranking it received on last year's list.

University of British Columbia ranked number 29, down slightly from number 27 last year. Montreal's McGill University jumped slightly from 49th place last year to 43rd this year, where it's tied with the University of Colorado Boulder.

Gunter Marx Photography via Getty Images University of British Columbia, which ranked at 29th place globally, and 12th in the world for Environmental Studies.

Depending on your area of study, some Canadian universities received higher rankings. U of T was ranked the fifth best school globally for clinical medicine, the 10th for arts and humanities, and the 12th for biology. UBC comes in at number 12 for environmental studies, as does University of Guelph for agricultural sciences. University of Waterloo comes in at number 14 globally for computer sciences, and U of T and McGill nab the 17th and 18th spots, respectively, for neuroscience.

The top 10 was largely made up of American institutions, with Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford University taking the top three spots. Two U.K. schools were also represented: Oxford came in fifth, while Cambridge came in seventh.

Jun Zhang via Getty Images According to the new global university rankings, University of Waterloo is the number 14 school in the world for Computer Science.

34 Canadian universities made the list in total. The fourth-best ranked school was McMaster University, tied at number 130 with the University of Liverpool. University of Montreal came in at 136, followed by University of Alberta at 137. University of Calgary came in at 178, University of Ottawa at 208, and University of Waterloo at 215.

The list was put together using data from Clarivate Analytics' Academic Reputation Survey as well as the company's' Web of Science for the five-year period from 2012-2016.

These results are slightly different from the QS World University Rankings, which came out this summer. Canada's overall rankings had dipped lower than previous years in the Quacquarelli Symonds list, although their standings remained higher than they do on the U.S. News University Global Ranking list, for the most part. According to the Quacquarelli Symonds analysis firm, U of T is the 28th best university in the world, while McGill is at number 33 and UBC takes the 47th spot.

