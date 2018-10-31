PARENTS
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Was Sherlock Holmes For Halloween

Four-year-old Hadrien was a knight.

Chris Wattie / Reuters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities with his family at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Despite the rain in Ottawa on Wednesday night, the Trudeau family appeared to have a happy Halloween.

Justin Trudeau joined his three children to go trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Wednesday evening. The prime minister was dressed up Sherlock Holmes, wearing a deerstalker hat and a large Peter Pan collar, and holding a large magnifying glass along with a pipe that Health Canada would surely not approve of.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau trick-or-treating with his son Hadrien at Rideau Hall.

Nine-year-old Ella-Grace, dressed up as a unicorn, while Xavier, 11, wore a scary mask, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Hadrien, 4, was a knight apparently but the only hint of his costume was the shiny silver and blue crown on his head — the get-up was mostly covered under a large coat (we've all been there). Sophie appeared to be a zombie bride.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

Chris Wattie / Reuters
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Last year, Trudeau memorably dressed up as Superman while trick-or-treating with his family.

The year before that, he went out as a pilot to accompany Hadrien's "Petit Prince" costume.

Many Canadians apparently look to PMJT for Halloween inspiration: he was among the most-Googled Halloween costumes in the country this year, beating out the ever-popular Kim Kardashian and unicorn searches.

