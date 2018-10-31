Despite the rain in Ottawa on Wednesday night, the Trudeau family appeared to have a happy Halloween.

Justin Trudeau joined his three children to go trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Wednesday evening. The prime minister was dressed up Sherlock Holmes, wearing a deerstalker hat and a large Peter Pan collar, and holding a large magnifying glass along with a pipe that Health Canada would surely not approve of.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press Justin Trudeau trick-or-treating with his son Hadrien at Rideau Hall.

Nine-year-old Ella-Grace, dressed up as a unicorn, while Xavier, 11, wore a scary mask, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Hadrien, 4, was a knight apparently but the only hint of his costume was the shiny silver and blue crown on his head — the get-up was mostly covered under a large coat (we've all been there). Sophie appeared to be a zombie bride.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

Chris Wattie / Reuters Chris Wattie / Reuters

Last year, Trudeau memorably dressed up as Superman while trick-or-treating with his family.

The year before that, he went out as a pilot to accompany Hadrien's "Petit Prince" costume.

Many Canadians apparently look to PMJT for Halloween inspiration: he was among the most-Googled Halloween costumes in the country this year, beating out the ever-popular Kim Kardashian and unicorn searches.