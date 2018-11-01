HALIFAX — A terminally ill Halifax woman who plans to end her life today with medical assistance has issued a deathbed plea to Canada's lawmakers, saying the federal assisted dying law must be changed.

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering — but she says the legislation has forced her to choose to die sooner than she would like.

Watch:

"I wanted to make it to Christmas and New Year's Eve, my favourite time of the year, but I lost that opportunity because of a poorly thought out federal law," she wrote early Thursday in a Facebook post.

The problem, she says, is that anyone approved for a medically assisted death must be conscious and mentally sound at the moment they give their final consent for a lethal injection — a provision called "late stage consent."

The provision was included in the law to protect vulnerable people.

However, it means Parker would be denied her wish to end her life with medical assistance if she were to suddenly become incapacitated by her advanced illness or the pain medication she is taking.

"Dying is a messy business," she wrote. "I can't predict when cancer will move into my brain matter or when something else big happens to make me more unwell."

Read her full post:

She indicated that she had been working with Dying with Dignity Canada to continue a campaign to change the law.

A spokesman for the advocacy group said it was committed to removing a barrier to people's rights.

"As an organization, we want to make sure that no one who has been assessed and approved for assisted dying has to face the same cruel set of choices that Audrey has faced at the end of her life," said Cory Ruf, spokesman for Dying with Dignity Canada.

"No one should be forced to die earlier than they would like to or forgo proper pain care to access their right to a medically assisted death."

Parker asked people to send emails or texts to their member of Parliament to encourage them to amend the law to help people in her category, which she described as "assessed and approved."

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor speaks to reporters in the foyer following question period on Parliament Hill on May 10, 2018.

"For those already assessed and approved for (medical assistance in dying), they should receive the opportunity to figure out when the right time to die is upon them," Parker wrote. "They will figure it out as they live out as many days as possible."

She said the decision by Canada's lawmakers to add late stage consent to the legislation was a "cowardly act that completely ruined the process for people like me who are dying."

Parker said the law should be changed to allow for so-called advance requests, which would allow her caregiver to administer lethal drugs even if she was unable to give her consent.

In Ottawa on Wednesday, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor told reporters the federal legislation can't be altered without completing consultations and study on potential reforms.

"As health minister, I can tell you if I could change that law for her specifically I would. But as the minister, as a parliamentarian, we have to have a law in place for all Canadians," she said.

She said the issues Parker is raising will be considered in a report being drafted by a panel of experts, which is due by the end of the year.

In her Facebook message, Parker said she loved her life and had no regrets.

"I feel like I'm leaving as my best self and I'm ready to see what happens when I die today," she wrote.

"The one thing I'm happiest about, is that I finally found 'my people' during my lifetime. I've even met new people that I already adore near the end of my journey so it's never too late for anything in life."