ALBERTA
11/01/2018 14:53 EDT | Updated 43 minutes ago

Google Doodle Honours Canadian Geologist Joseph Burr Tyrrell

He was born 160 years ago.

  • Canadian Press
Canadian Press/Handout
Today's Google doodle features a man standing among large dinosaur bones in the Alberta Badlands.

It's in honour of Joseph Burr Tyrrell, who was born 160 years ago in Weston, Ont.

Tyrrell, who died in 1957 at the age of 98, was a Canadian geologist, cartographer and mining consultant.

He discovered coal deposits and dinosaur bones in southeastern Alberta.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Drumheller, Alta., is named in his honour.

Google says on its site that doodles are changes made to the usual Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

