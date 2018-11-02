Mike Myers Owes His Love For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ To Toronto Highway

Mike Myers says he owes his connection to "Bohemian Rhapsody" to a Toronto highway.

The Canadian funnyman, dressed up as a British soldier for Halloween, told Stephen Colbert that his relationship to the Queen hit first started as a kid while driving with his brother down the Don Valley Parkway listening to CHUM 104.5.

"I was in my brother's Corolla that had a vomit stain on the side ... my brother pulled over and from that moment on we each had a 'Galileo,'" Myers told the "Late Show" host, referencing how they'd take turns belting out one particular line of the song.

"If you took somebody's 'Galileo,' you got beat up, basically," he cracked.

Myers carried that love for the song into negotiations for the movie "Wayne's World." He said he fought to include the song in the movie's now-famous head-banging scene.

Producer Lorne Michaels initially rejected the idea — Myers said Michaels wanted a Guns 'N Roses song, instead.

"It wasn't something I grew up with," he said, adding that he threatened to walk away from the movie if they didn't agree to include the Queen anthem.

"I've got the Scarborough in me," joked Myers, giving a shout out to the Toronto suburb where he grew up.

Myers' relationship with the song has now come full circle. In his latest role he portrays a fictional EMI record exec in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," which opened in theatres this week.

Ironically, Myers' character is the one to tell the band that they can't put "Bohemian Rhapsody" on their album because it will never be a song teenagers will want to head-bang to while driving in their cars.

