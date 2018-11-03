Toronto hosted a controversial Munk Debate with ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon and conservative commentator David Frum on Friday night.

The event saw plenty of controversy, including protestors delaying the start time and people being pepper-sprayed and arrested by police.

But it was the end of the debate that possibly created the most drama, when Bannon was declared the victor, seemingly having converted half the room to his side of things, much to the confusion of many watching both in person and online.

I"m convinced the Russians hacked the @munkdebate computers. There's no way @davidfrum lost 30% of the votes in the hall. Hey @munkdebate officials what are the real numbers? #MunkDebatepic.twitter.com/rssw2XAu5e — Steve Paikin (@spaikin) November 3, 2018

I'm shocked that Bannon was declared the winner of the Munk debate. Did that final poll include online voters? — Gabriel Glickman (@GabrielGlickman) November 3, 2018

Except he didn't, as the Munk Debates hastily cleared up afterwards.

Incorrect results had been announced on stage at the end of the night, the result of a miscommunication and technical glitch that stemmed from the new electronic polling system using by the organization.

"This is the first time that we used a real-time electronic voting method. In the past we used paper ballots so I think unfortunately I think it's just a result of behind-the-scenes confusion," Rudyard Griffiths, chair of the Munk Debates, told HuffPost Canada.

1/2 - important @munkdebate correction: there was a technical error last night at end of the debate. The vote tally operator displayed the results from the 2nd audience vote at the start of the evening measuring if people were open to changing their minds & not the final results. — The Munk Debates (@munkdebate) November 3, 2018

2/2 - important @munkdebate correction continued: the final official audience vote on the resolution as 28% in favor - 72% opposed. Opinion in the hall was not swayed and such the debate is a draw. Our apologies for the confusion. pic.twitter.com/TR77ns4PxC — The Munk Debates (@munkdebate) November 3, 2018

Polls have shown that opinions remain entrenched-neither side wins. — The Munk Debates (@munkdebate) November 3, 2018

Griffiths said the organization was doing its best to ensure the real results were publicized widely. The correct numbers were posted minutes after the event ended on both social media and the Munk Debates website, and Griffiths said none of the data was lost. He also said the Munk Debates' 50,000 members were emailed the results.

"This was an unfortunate error. Complex live events, errors happen. We regret it, we apologize and we look forward to rectifying it in our next debate."

Seventy-two per cent of the room was against the debate's resolution ("be it resolved, the future of western politics is populist not liberal"), which Bannon was arguing in favour of — only 28 per cent were in support, virtually the same number of people on both sides before the debate started.

The 57 per cent in favour and 43 per cent against result that had originally been announced was actually the percentage of the crowd open to changing their opinions, Griffiths explained. That slide had incorrectly been brought up again when it became time to announce the debate's winner by the operator controlling the screens instead of the actual result slide.

One of the concerns expressed online was that the initial debate results would be used for political gains, particularly in the U.S., where Bannon continues to be a popular figure among the alt-right.

I don't give a shit how it was scored, I give a shit that this false result will be an alt-right talking point for the rest of time: Steve Bannon convinces white collar Canadians populism is the answer! — Chris Selley (@cselley) November 3, 2018

Bannon did not, despite alt-right claims, "win" the Rise of Populism #MunkDebate, as their MD website clearly shows. But this kind of lie is how cults recruit... https://t.co/SqWhcHuUxipic.twitter.com/nkpKiwZuSf — Carolyn Thomas (@HeartSisters) November 3, 2018

I was busy w @Newzapalooza & mostly ignored the debate and the debate about the debate. But this screwup where organizers originally said the crowd had flipped to Bannon's view, and then "whoopsie, no" after the alt-right horse was out of the barn, was really effing bad. https://t.co/yjlqmIbOeP — David Rider (@dmrider) November 3, 2018

Griffiths also pointed out that the polls on the Munk Debates' website, which asked the same questions to online debate viewers, reflected similar results about people changing their minds. Eighty-eight per cent of online viewers said their opinions remained unchanged.

"We're going to be conducting a detailed review just to identify where exactly the error occurred and we'll be taking steps to ensure that the system that we have in place will get the right results up on screens at the end of the debate using a live voting system."

