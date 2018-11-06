POLITICS
11/06/2018 18:24 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

Read Live Updates From U.S. Midterm Elections

Everything you need to know, all in one place.

Voters around the United States hit the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2018 midterm elections.

Click here for real-time results and election maps.

Below, read updates as polls start closing:

MORE:PoliticsU.S. midterm elections