Whether you prefer travel rewards or free groceries, there's a credit card out there for you.
Financial product comparison site RateSupermarket.ca included a roundup the best ones in its annual 2018 Best of Finance Awards.
The site looked at the fine print for each card including interest rates, balance transfer rates, and annual fees, and converted rewards like miles, points, and cash back into dollar figures. The "best" cards were the ones that provided the most cash value in their category.
Here are the best credit cards of 2018, according to RateSupermarket.ca.
Watch: What you need for that A+ credit score. Story continues below.
Best rewards card & best card for gas rewards
Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite Card (annual fee $99, first year waived)
Best no-fee rewards card
MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard
Best card for carrying a balance & best card for balance transfers
American Express Essential credit card (no annual fee)
Best card for building credit
Home Trust Secured Visa Card (no annual fee)
More from HuffPost Canada:
Best card for groceries & fan favourite
President's Choice Financial Mastercard (no annual fee)
Best card with travel perks
Scotiabank Gold American Express card (annual fee $99)
Best card for students
SCENE Visa card (no annual fee)
Best store credit card
President's Choice Financial World Elite Mastercard (no annual fee)