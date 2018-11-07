Whether you prefer travel rewards or free groceries, there's a credit card out there for you.

Financial product comparison site RateSupermarket.ca included a roundup the best ones in its annual 2018 Best of Finance Awards.

The site looked at the fine print for each card including interest rates, balance transfer rates, and annual fees, and converted rewards like miles, points, and cash back into dollar figures. The "best" cards were the ones that provided the most cash value in their category.

Here are the best credit cards of 2018, according to RateSupermarket.ca.

Watch: What you need for that A+ credit score. Story continues below.

Best rewards card & best card for gas rewards

Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite Card (annual fee $99, first year waived)

Best no-fee rewards card

MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard

Best card for carrying a balance & best card for balance transfers

American Express Essential credit card (no annual fee)

Best card for building credit

Home Trust Secured Visa Card (no annual fee)

Best card for groceries & fan favourite

President's Choice Financial Mastercard (no annual fee)

Best card with travel perks

Scotiabank Gold American Express card (annual fee $99)

Best card for students

SCENE Visa card (no annual fee)

Best store credit card

President's Choice Financial World Elite Mastercard (no annual fee)