Democrats Projected To Win Back The House Of Representatives

WASHINGTON ― After eight unforgiving years in the minority, Democrats will once again control the House of Representatives, with a deeply divided nation handing their party an advantage of at least a dozen seats in the House.

Even with substantial Democratic gains in the House, Republicans looked poised to pick up a few seats in the Senate, as Indiana, Missouri and perhaps even Florida ― states that voted for President Donald Trump ― sent their Democratic senators packing.

Still, both parties will be able to claim victories Tuesday. Democrats picking up the House effectively slows Trump's presidency to a legislative crawl, while Republicans will cling to their gains in the Senate to say voters still prefer their stark vision of governance.

Even with Democrats looking likely to pick up about 30 seats in the House, it's perhaps most notable how many GOP members were still able to survive. It took Republicans trying to undermine popular protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, the passage of an unpopular tax cut bill, and the reality of Trump for Democrats to recapture the House.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Voters wait in line to cast ballots at a polling station in Modesto, Calif. Voter turnout in many states surged during this year's midterms.

Democrats looked poised to pick up seats all across the nation. They already took three seats in Virginia, three seats in Pennsylvania, two seats in Texas, and a smattering of seats from New York, Iowa, Illinois and New Jersey ― with dozens of races to still be called.

While Republicans did better than expected in areas where Trump has remained popular, Democrats seemed to excel in one particular type of district: the affluent, educated, suburban areas where Trump struggled in 2016. Voters handed Democrats power in many of the districts that Hillary Clinton had won, and Democrats also made some pickups in surprising areas, like the Trump-friendly areas of Staten Island and even in Oklahoma.

The primary message from Democrats during the 2018 campaign ― that they would protect health care for the sick while Republicans would undermine it ― seemed to resonate across the country. Democrats used almost every opportunity they could to redirect conversations back to health care. They also channeled frustration with a historically unpopular president into grassroots energy that propelled them back to power in a number of districts that Democrats haven't represented in years, in some cases even decades, like the Virginia district where Democrat Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Dave Brat in a district that a Democrat hasn't represented since 1970.

On the GOP side, Republicans initially tried to sell their tax cut package as a major victory for voters, arguing that the strong economy was a byproduct of their policies. But with polls consistently showing the legislation's popularity in the low 40s, Republicans eventually began campaigning on more culture war-ish, racially tinged messages. The GOP bet it could withstand the worst effects of a Democratic wave by embracing Trump's playbook and exciting its base voters. That strategy seemed to work, as Republicans held off the wave in states like Florida, helped by the victory of their Trump-like governor-elect, Ron DeSantis.