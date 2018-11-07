The glowing diyas. The bangin' bhangra and Bollywood beats. The spicy samosas and gajar halwa. And the dazzling sarees, lenghas,cholis and dupattas.

Diwali is more than just a celebration of lights; for many, it's a celebration of life. And Diwali fashion is just as vibrant as the festival itself.

As many gather this week, they'll don their finery to honour the new moon, traditions, and connections between friends and family.

A few Canadian designers and retailers share some popular Diwali looks this year.

Black and yellow, black and yellow

Mani Jassal Whether you're celebrating in a corn fields or dance floors, this look will serve you well.

Gold and black are a classic colour combination that you can never go wrong with it. The nile skirts also comes in pink, blue, grey, yellow and more colours, so you can style it according to your taste.

Buy it here: manijassal.com

Blue belle

Dinesh

Designer Dinesh Ramsay's eye-catching outfit is perfect for Diwali with its stunning shades of blue, which complements the vibrants colours of the festival.

The raw silk, full-flair 10-panel lehenga with handmade thread embroidery pairs well with a short choli-style blouse and stylish modern dupatta.

Buy it here: dineshkramsay.com

Ebony and ivory

dhamechavishal A black and white TK

Crafted in silk Chanderi and finished with shell buttons and thread-work detailing, this ensemble is a simple, yet elegant go-to for Diwali occasions.

Dress it up with a pair of nude heels or wear it with juttis to give it perfect Diwali look.

Buy it here: Mahodaya.ca

Golden hours

This regal jacket-style dress is worn over a raw silk lehengas with a grand flare. The overlay is intricately embroidered with various gold shades of zardosi, antique zari, pearls, resham and just enough mirrors to give it a traditionally modern look.

Buy it here: bluepeacock.ca

Pastel party

dhamechavishal His and her looks

The festive season is also a time for men to step up their fashion game, so jazz up your favourite kurta with a classy nehru vest and this Vishal Damecha ensemble becomes a perfect outfit for Diwali.

Buy it here: Mahodaya.ca

Also on HuffPost: