Ever wonder why you're so drawn to names from your grandparents' or great-grandparents' generation rather than your own? It's because there's a 100-year rule that hypothesizes it takes a century for old monikers to sound new again.

In that time period, any former associations the name might have had would be dusted away, allowing for the new generation to redefine the moniker.

This year, in particular, old fashioned baby names are trending. Ada and Bonnie for girls, and Sonny and Theodore for boys all ranked in the top 100 names of 2018 so far, according to the baby name app Bounty.

That's why we've rounded up 10 retro baby names perfect for the modern age to give inspiration to parents-to-be.

Beverly

This classic retro name previously conjured images of old ladies, but today, it's associated with Beverly Hills, CA. Place names (ie. of cities or other geographical locations) have been trendy in recent years, which means Beverly automatically gets cool points. We love the name's laid-back vibe and that it has a chic nickname: Bev.

Enid

This sweet, but spunky name is Welsh and has an appropriate meaning: "life" or "spirit." The name peaked in the 1910s and 1920s in the U.S. and has been on the decline ever since, which is why it's due for a comeback. Enid's unique sound and rarity makes it's a great, modern option.

MoMo Productions via Getty Images The name Enid means 'life' or 'spirit.'

Dane

Although this name isn't quite as old fashioned as the others on this list (it peaked in the '80s), it's still a pretty charming choice. Dane is fashionable thanks to its strong, one-syllable sound. The moniker means "from Denmark."

Henrietta

This memorable name packs a punch. The moniker is the variation of the name Henry, which means "estate ruler." We love the mix of Henrietta's feminine flair with strong meaning. Plus, the name has plenty of chic, old-fashioned nicknames: Hettie, Hattie or Etta.

Lyle

Lyle sounds like a modern name, even though it peaked in the early 1900s. We love the distinguished vibe it gives off and the fact that its short and sweet. Lyle means "someone who lives on an island."

kohei_hara via Getty Images How cute is the nickname Alfie?

Alfred

We're suckers for monikers that have great nicknames, which is why we love Alfred (a.k.a. Alfie or Al). Alfred is a great choice for parents who want a traditional, old-fashioned name that isn't so common.

Willa

This popular 1930s name is making a comeback! Willa is the short form of the German name Wilhelmina. The playful moniker will appeal to parents who want a unique, old school name that's not overly complicated.

Winston

This sophisticated name will grow well with your little one, as the nicknames Win or Winnie can be used until they feel mature enough to use Winston. Idris Elba, 2018's Sexiest Man Alive, chose the name Winston for his four-year-old son, proving the name is a solid choice.

Delia

Delia reached peak popularity back in the 1880s, which means its due for a revival. The moniker sounds more modern than old fashioned names like Dinah and Dahlia, which is why we prefer it. The sweet name also has connections to Greek mythology, since Delia means "born on the island of Delos," which is known as the birthplace of the Greek god Apollo.

Rufus

You certainly don't hear the name Rufus every day, which makes it a unique option for some parents. This easy-going name means "redhead" and was popular in the late 1800s. We love Rufus' carefree vibe and soft sound.