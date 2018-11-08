Eggs. Surprises. Slime. Poop. Robots.
No, this isn't the world's strangest grocery list. It's what kids seem to want in toys these days! From AI and coding to unboxing and collectibles, toy trends have changed a lot from when we were kids. Oh, and have we mentioned they're obsessed with poop? Also, surprises. Poop surprises? Even better!
WATCH: Adults test this year's hottest kids toys. Story continues below video.
If you have a kid on your gift list this Christmas and holiday season, it can be hard to know what to get them (or where to find this year's top picks). So we spoke to toy marketing experts and scoured trends lists to find the hottest toys every kid will want this holiday season, plus we threw in a few extra picks of our own.
You can't go wrong with any of these top 50 toys for the 2018 holiday season, and most of them are perfect for kids between ages five and 12. Time to get shopping!
Chapters/Indigo
Glittery unicorn poop? It's all the rage. Poopsie Surprise Unicorn, which poops slime on a glittery potty, is Indigo's top toy pick for 2018. Kids can customize the poop, and there are over 25 surprises included with each unicorn. Ages 6+
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $79.95
Amazon
Walmart
Hatchimals HatchiBabies have been predicted to be the top toy of 2018. Like the OG Hatchimals, each one comes in its own egg, but the surprise is whether you get a boy or a girl. Then, the hatchibaby acts like a real baby and responds to being fed, burped, tickled and rocked. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Walmart, $59.97
Walmart
Fingerlings were one of last year's hottest toys (and sold out fast), and they're back to take 2018 by storm! These finger-gripping collectible dinosaurs react to sound, motion, and touch. Ages 2+
Where to get it: Walmart, $19.88
Spin Master
Some experts are predicting this could be the hot toy of 2018. This brand new member of the Hatchimals family offers kids the element of surprise — who you'll hatch is a total mystery! Inside one egg are four possibilities: a super fluffy Bunwee, Pandor, Hedgyhen or Elefly! Ages 5+
Where to get it:Spin Master, $79.06
Toys R Us
The popularity of 2017's L.O.L. Big Surprise continues with the L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps. Help the doll solve the mystery of her missing pet by finding clues, cracking codes, and unboxing surprises. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $19.99
Amazon
Anything "Avengers" is popular right now, and this littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit lets kids start their superhero training and unleash their creativity. They get to build, code, and customize their inventions ... and maybe even change the world. Ages 8+
Where to get it:Amazon, $199.95
Toys R Us
Kids seem to love nothing more than unboxing experiences, and the Treasure X takes this to the next level with a treasure hunt for real gold-dipped treasure. There are 10 levels to this adventure. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $12.99
Toys R Us
Another toy that lets kids break into eggs, the Mega Construx Breakout Beasts Pack is a series of five buildable beasts, each packaged in a mystery, slime-filled egg. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $12.99
Hasbro
If you know an older kid, chances are they're obsessed with Fortnite. This Monopoly Fortnite Edition Board Game is inspired by the hit video game, including Fortnite locations and loot chest cards. Ages 13+
Where to get it: Amazon, $59.99
Mastermind Toys/ www.mastermindtoys.com
These plush primates have all the same interactive bells and whistles as their smaller siblings, but Fingerling Hugs are supersized and perfect for hugs! They also burp, toot, laugh, and repeat what you say. Ages 4+
Where to get it:Mastermind Toys, $39.99
Amazon
The L.O.L. Big Surprise was the "it" toy of 2017, and now the L.O.L. Surprise! House Collectible is coming in hot for 2018. The house includes more than 85 surprises for kids to find, interactive features such as a working elevator, and a doll, little sister, and pet. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Amazon, $259.92
Best Buy
This latest installment of the frantic fighting game series lets players choose from every character who's ever appeared in a Smash Bros game. For Nintendo Switch. Ages 10+
Where to get it: Launches Dec. 7, available for pre-order at Best Buy, $79.99
Toys R Us
This collection of wearable pom-pom pets each have a long tail you can wrap around your wrist or backpack, and are virtual: their eyes light up in different colours depending on their moods, and they have up to 50 reactions when you play with them. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $19.99
Chapters/Indigo
Yet another toy that combines two kid favourites, the Lego Harry Potter Quidditch Set lets kids build and then play the most exciting wizarding sport with miniature Lego characters. Ages 6+
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $49.99
Chapters/Indigo
Make your own slime with the Nickelodeon The Greatest Slime Extravaganza Ever Kit. The options seem endless, and include snow cone, tie dye, mermaid, unicorn, colour change and glitter slime. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Chapters/Indigo, $39.95
Amazon
Get about as close as you can to caring for a real live baby with Baby Alive Real As Can Be Doll. The doll has more than 80 lifelike movements, and responds to a child's voice and touch. Ages 3+
Where to get it:Amazon, $129.99
Hasbro
Han Solo's loyal friend and co-pilot, Chewbacca, is brought to life by FurReal brand. This animatronic plush has over 100 sound and motion combinations, responds in the Wookiee language, and reacts in surprising ways. Ages 4+
Where to get it: The Source, $149.99
Mastermind Toys/ www.mastermindtoys.com
DJ-BOT is a dancing robot, bluetooth speaker, and coding toy all in one! DJ-BOT dances to the beat, tells jokes, and kids can learn to code by programming its moves and emojis to tell its mood. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Mastermind Toys, $99.99
Mastermind Toys/ www.mastermindtoys.com
This hilarious game lets players use their nose to do the drawing and hope their teammates can guess what they're sketching. Ages 8+
Where to get it:Mastermind Toys, $34.99
Mastermind Toys
No toy list would be complete without a remote control car! The Rastar BMW i8 1:14 Remote Controlled Car is a perfect replica of the BMW i8, complete with working lights and doors. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Mastermind Toys, $59.99
Spin Master
Boxer is an AI robot buddy that comes to life right out of the package! He comes with a bunch of fun games, tons of technology, and quite the personality. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Spin Master, $105.42
Mastermind Toys/ www.mastermindtoys.com
Another way to bring the Potter-verse to your home, the Lego Harry Potter Great Hall includes everything you need to recreate the magic of Hogwarts. Ages 9+
Where to get it:Mastermind Toys, $129.99
Chapters/Indigo
Kids love STEM toys, and they love collectibles, and the Learning Resources Beaker Creatures Super Lab Set combines them both! Young scientists can uncover collectible creatures from their bubbling reactions. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Chapter/Indigo, $34.95
Hasbro
This interactive plush pet is so eager to do tricks, he'll shuffle his paws in excitement. He can flip his toy bone into his mouth, give handshakes and licks, and loves eating his treats (he even toots and poops). Ages 4+
Where to get it:Walmart, $99.94
Chapters/Indigo
Kids can build their own huge fire truck with the Antsy Pants Fire Truck Vehicle Kit. An add-on accessory kit transforms the set into something entirely different. Ages 4+
Where to get it:Chapters/Indigo, $69.95
Spin Master
Parents can take a walk down memory lane when they buy the nostalgic Cool Maker KumiKreator Friendship Bracelet Maker. And kids can make friendship bracelets in minutes. Ages 8+
Where to get it: Spin Master, $39.53
Lee Valley
For the dinosaur-obsessed older kid, the Walking Dinosaur Kit allows them to make wooden models that can walk, thrash their tails, and roar. Ages 12 +
Where to get it:Lee Valley, $22.50 each
Walmart
Save the day with Marshall's Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck! Fans of Paw Patrol (i.e., all young children) will love the extendible two-foot ladder, flashing lights, sounds and water cannon. Ages 3+
Where to get it:Walmart, $69.94
Walmart
Yet another toy about poop and potties (kids are obsessed with this stuff), Pooparoos Surpriseroos are all about silly, surprising potty play. Each toilet pack includes multiple surprises (another thing kids are obsessed with). Ages 3+
Where to get it:Walmart, $12.97
Walmart
This RC car trax set main starter kit allows kids to race cars with infinite track configurations. There are over 25 pieces and 12 feet of tubes! Ages 5+
Where to get it:Walmart, $39.97
Lee Valley
As the old commercial goes, everyone loves a slinky. This toy is classic for a reason — it's fun to manipulate, is mesmerizing in motion, and of course has that great jingly sound. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Lee Valley, $11.95
Toys R Us
This toy features everything that kids are obsessed with these days: an egg, unboxing, surprises, and unicorns. Zuru Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise collectable plushes come with a surprise sequin heart that you can wear and share. Ages 3+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $29.99
Spin Master
Brought to you by Dr. Pimple Popper, Pimple Pete has the ick factor kids love. This pimple-popping game is perfect for a family fun night. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Spin Master, $26.35
Canadian Tire
It's not a hot toys list without a drone, and the Hot Wheels Monster X-Terraine Drone is a 3-in-1 land-water-air remote control drone with both drive and fly modes. Ages 6+
Where to get it: Canadian Tire, $69.99
Canadian Tire
Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs have been predicted to be one of this year's hottest gifts. Adopt these scruffy abandoned pets, and bathe them (with water and love) to see their full potential. Ages 3+
Where to get it:Canadian Tire, $29.99
Canadian Tire
The shoppies have gone on a shopping spree! Each Shopkins Shoppies Super Shopper Pack comes with 16 shopkins, a VIP card, brush, purse and doll stand. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Canadian Tire, $39.99
Toyi
Transform everything and anything into unique toys with Toyi, a new limitless creative playkit available on Kickstarter. Every child is a toy designer with this one-of-a-kind gift.
Where to get it:Kickstarter, starting at $25
Amazon
Mattel has been making a holiday Barbie for 30 years, and for her 30th anniversary Barbie is wearing a red gown reminiscent of the dress worn by the very first holiday Barbie. Ages 6+
Where to get it:Amazon, $59.99
Toys R Us
Unleash battles and face-offs with the BeyBlade Burst Evolution SwitchStrike Battle Tower's five-point gameplay. You can switch between two and four-player modes. Ages 8+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $79.99 ($59.95 online)
Spin Master
Every day is a party with Party Popteenies, the toy that starts with a surprise popper. In a cloud of confetti, discover whether your party theme is rainbow unicorn, cutie animal, or winter wonderland. Each toy includes a doll, hair accessory, party accessory, themed confetti, and a child's poster. Ages 4+
Where to get it:Spin Master, $6.58
Mastermind Toys/ www.mastermindtoys.com
Get your kids outside with these inflatable snow tubes. They come in three different styles: Peppermint Twist, Unicorn and Cheeseburger. Ages 8+
Where to get it:Mastermind Toys, $29.99
Hasbro
This realistic potty-enthusiast doll has been predicted to be one of the top toys of 2018. Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby does an actual potty dance when she needs to go, sings and says "peepee!" when she pees, and comes with reward stickers. Ages 3+
Where to get it: Canadian Tire, $69.99
Hasbro
This fuzzy collectible toy is a pet that responds to your voice. Each pet has its own unique look and personality, and a ton of fun surprises. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $19.99
Lee Valley
Made in Canada and created from second-hand fabrics that have been washed and die-cut, these kits supply everything you need to make your own one-of-a-kind stuffed animal. Ages 8+
Where to get it: Lee Valley, $29.95 each
Hasbro
These little transformers can hide in plain sight as everyday objects. Hidden in each BotBot bag is one of 24 mystery figures. These make a perfect stocking stuffer. Ages 5+
Where to get them: They launch in December, $3.99
Amazon
The popular pie face game is back with a new twist: players have to aim the whipped cream cannon at their friends' faces! Ages 5+
Where to get it: Amazon, $36.51
Walmart
Fans of the hit YouTube channel "Ryan ToysReview" will go bananas for his line of toys, especially this giant mystery egg. They can be just like Ryan while they unbox their own egg, filled with surprises. Ages 3+
Where to get it:Walmart, $49.94
Toys R Us
These giant, reversible, scented plushies transform from a pom pom to a Pikmi, and come with a bunch of surprises. Ages 5+
Where to get it:Toys R Us, $79.99
Chapters/Indigo
Inspired by the TV show, Hexburg Battlebots let kids have bot battles at home. Collect all five characters, and record your favourite stunts! Ages 8+
Where to get it:Chapters/Indigo, $39.95
More from HuffPost Canada: