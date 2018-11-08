Eggs. Surprises. Slime. Poop. Robots.

No, this isn't the world's strangest grocery list. It's what kids seem to want in toys these days! From AI and coding to unboxing and collectibles, toy trends have changed a lot from when we were kids. Oh, and have we mentioned they're obsessed with poop? Also, surprises. Poop surprises? Even better!

If you have a kid on your gift list this Christmas and holiday season, it can be hard to know what to get them (or where to find this year's top picks). So we spoke to toy marketing experts and scoured trends lists to find the hottest toys every kid will want this holiday season, plus we threw in a few extra picks of our own.

You can't go wrong with any of these top 50 toys for the 2018 holiday season, and most of them are perfect for kids between ages five and 12. Time to get shopping!