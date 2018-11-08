More than a century ago, members of Calgary's city council gathered items important to the city at the time and sealed them in a copper box, placing the box within a cornerstone of City Hall.

Today, mayor Naheed Nenshi pulled that box out, revealing a snapshot of a small city just beginning to grow.

The capsule was put in place on Sept. 15, 1908, by then-mayor Arthur L. Cameron. At the time, Calgary's population was only 12,000 people, and the province's vast oil resource had yet to be discovered.

The capsule was removed as part of the current rehabilitation of Historic City Hall.

In the box were 27 items, including copies of newspapers, coins, a New Testament, and an Album of the Dominion Exhibition (the precursor to the Calgary Stampede.)

The conservator will remove the contents one at a time separating them from each other. Once the items have been examined, a treatment plan will be developed and we will hopefully be able to display the contents at a later date. #yycheritagepic.twitter.com/39NyyW1JIg — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) November 8, 2018

The City of Calgary says more photos of the contents will be available later today, and HuffPost Canada will update this post with those photos.

In the meantime, here's a full list of the contents:

A copy of the New Testament

Bylaws from The City of Calgary

A 1907 financial report from the City

A 1907 City of Calgary voters' list

Album of Dominion Exhibition from 1908

Report of Grand Lodge of Masona of Alberta, 1908

Report of Grand Lodge of Oddfellows of Alberta, 1908

Report of General Hospital, 1907

Report of school board, 1907

Tercentenary stamps dated to 1908

Coins, 50c, 25c, 10c, and 5c, Dominion of Canada

Copy of the history of the Roman Catholic church, 1907

Medal of the Chairman of the police department

Medal of city comptroller

List of members of the fire department

Report of Knox church in Calgary

List of members of the police department

Proceedings of synod of Church of England for Western Canada.

Minutes of the Alberta conference of the Methodist church.

Year book of the Central Methodist church

Report of Baptist church

Copy of The Daily Herald

Copy of Morning Albertans

Copy of special edition of The Albertan

Copy of The Daily News

Copy of The Eye Opener

