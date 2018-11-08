Canadian Twitter has erupted in a wave of gloriously bad puns, Photoshop mayhem and digital eye rolling — all at the expense of Maclean's December cover.

Powerful conservative leaders from across the country are suddenly united against Justin Trudeau's carbon tax plan. And they're spoiling for a fight. Meet the resistance. Read the full story by @InklessPW: https://t.co/XeO3T69ggPpic.twitter.com/6ncZD0biTJ — Maclean's Magazine (@macleans) November 7, 2018

Entitled "The Resistance" and featuring Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, UCP leader Jason Kenney, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, this one definitely begs more questions than it answers. Not the least pressing: why can't "the resistance" find a decent tailor?

When the New York Times published an op-ed by an anonymous senior Trump administration official who claimed to be part of the "resistance" inside the White House, the outpouring of memes was immediate. In typical internet fashion, it found its way in everything from the Death Star to Mean Girls references.

So it's no surprise the cover of Maclean's found itself on the receiving end of similar treatment, after using the term (which has been used by the anti-Trump movement in the U.S.) to depict these five men who are currently positioning themselves in opposition to the Liberals' carbon tax plan.

A favourite topic was just how much they had in common.

Hey y'all, we fixed that new @macleans cover! It works much better now, I think. pic.twitter.com/tDDA3yXb7O — talk show host the band (@talkshowhost_ca) November 7, 2018

this maclean's cover is tremendous bravo pic.twitter.com/DoiJdAcE4w — seb foxallen (@purpledocket) November 7, 2018

Dubious fashion choices was another popular thread.

There are a lot of quality takes on the Maclean's cover this morning. Thanks for the larfs, everyone. pic.twitter.com/L1c2O9Sm7f — Kevin Dorse (@kdorse) November 8, 2018

Alternative headlines to the latest Macleans cover:



Pale, male and stale - the revenge tour.



The Resistance (will not be televised, tweeted or coming to a theatre near you)



Buy 1 powersuit get 4 free!



Dad bods are back baby!



Or send me your best headline alternatives. pic.twitter.com/161Yu9Cl69 — Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) November 8, 2018

That Maclean's cover everyone is talking about is like an ad for rich men in poorly tailored suits. — Brenna Clarke Gray (@brennacgray) November 8, 2018

Even fellow politicians weighed in with their opinions.

??‍??The #Resistance?? Quit legitimizing this feigned attempt to fight for Canadians. Fixed the cover page for ya! pic.twitter.com/IgVuaHbdOl — MP Celina ?? (@MPCelina) November 7, 2018

Just going to point out to all those lighting their hair on fire over the conservative leaders in Canada on Macleans magazine cover - here's a picture of the Liberal Atlantic Premiers. https://t.co/7L0QeV8sCM — Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) November 7, 2018

I'm 100% sure this headline was supposed to read THE STATUS QUO. pic.twitter.com/TMFIQRRItJ — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) November 7, 2018

While the cover might not be to everyone's tastes (and there's even some debate as to whether or not it was meant as a tongue-in-cheek gesture), one thing's for sure — Maclean's managed to get a lot of people arguing over their dead tree product in 2018.

It's enough to make you feel downright patriotic.