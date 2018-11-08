Inside A Rape Crisis Centre With An Uncertain Future

There are two days from this past year that deb singh counts among the best of her professional life.

The first was in March, when singh (who chooses to spell her name in lowercase) and one of her colleagues from the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre / Multicultural Women Against Rape attended a press conference hosted by the province's Roundtable on Violence Against Women. That's when Ontario's government, headed by Kathleen Wynne's Liberals at the time, announced a 33 per cent budgetary increase for the province's rape crisis centres as part of its End Gender-Based Violence strategy.

"When we heard the news we cried," singh told HuffPost Canada in a phone interview. "We literally cried."

Two months later, she got an email laying out the financial details: the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre was receiving an additional $159,000.

"It was one of my greatest days of the year, to be honest with you," she said. "It was one of the happiest days of my career... it was like this province saw survivors.

"This was..." she pauses, searching for the right word. "Revolutionary. It really was."

Courtesy of deb singh deb singh, a cousellor at the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre / Multicultural Women Against Rape

Now, like all of the other rape crisis centres across Ontario, singh and her co-workers at the TRCC are waiting to hear whether or not that funding increase will be honoured by Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, who formed government in June.

"We've been looking for word from our ministry reps pretty much since the promise came in March," singh says, about when the money would come in. "Up until now we still haven't heard anything directly."

The roundtable where she first heard about the funding was established in 2015, as a response to the murders of three women, who were killed in a single day by one man, the victims' ex-boyfriend. Last month the roundtable was disbanded by the provincial government.

The roundtable's co-chairs Farrah Khan and Pamela Cross resigned, citing "the present government's lack of response" to issues related to gender-based violence. "The political direction of the Ford government is harming women and girls in this province," they wrote in the Toronto Star.

Community and Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod told the group that "although we recognize the valuable advice your members have provided, we will not be reconvening this particular roundtable created by the previous government."

Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press Farrah Khan, the former co-chair of Ontario's roundtable on Violence Against Women, speaks at a press conference with other advocates against the changes to the sex ed curriculum under Ontario's PC government.

These actions are baffling to singh: "Why would you get rid of a nonpartisan group that was doing the very current work of advising the government? What's the point?" She says she's especially confused by why those cuts would happen now, when the need for both rape crisis counselling and conversations about gender-based violence are so great.

TRCC offers 24-hour crisis counselling over the phone, staffed largely by their group of about 200 volunteers. But there are only six full-time staff members, and there's a 15-18 month waiting list for face-to-face counselling. They also have a lot of demand for their court support program, where an advocate accompanies someone testifying against their rapist in court, and similar support programs for witnesses.

According to a Statistics Canada study published Thursday, there was a sharp increase in sexual assault complaints filed by to the police beginning last October, when a New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein launched the global #MeToo movement. Rape crisis centres have also seen much more activity over the last year, and the TRCC has more requests than ever for their existing programs — it's a particularly inopportune time to remove funding.

"One of the biggest impacts we've felt in the last year is this huge increase of people needing our services, but a decrease in our volunteers," singh says. "We just don't have the capacity to keep up with the amount of requests."

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod and Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney attend Question Period at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Aug. 9, 2018.

Of course it isn't surprising to singh, and to the people she works with, that there isn't a lot of money in what they do. "People don't do this kind of work because they're like, I need to pay rent," she says. "It's more than a full-time job. It's a mentality. It's a whole belief that what you're doing is meaningful to create change, and to create good things."

But the reality is that there are operating costs, there are salaries, there are budgets. Many of the grants that are available for social programs favour new and innovative projects, singh says, and aren't open to organizations like TRCC that just need to cover their basics.

The former Liberal government had mandated that the 33 per cent increase they were granting Ontario's rape crisis centres had to be spent in one of two ways: either on rural travel costs or on staffing. Travel costs are a concern for centres serving people in small or remote communities, but since that doesn't apply to Toronto, the TRCC planned to hire a new full-time staff member to join their ranks. This would significantly cut down on their waiting list, and would enable them to serve more sexual assault survivors.

The situation leaves singh, and many like her, in an uncomfortable state of limbo. They'd rather not tell rape victims asking for help that they'll have to wait a year and a half, but they have no choice, she says. It takes a long time to hire someone suited to be a full-time rape crisis counsellor, but they obviously can't start looking until they know for sure they're getting the new funding.

Among the organization's volunteers who immerse themselves in other people's trauma, usually on top of another full-time job, singh says morale is especially low.

"Our employees are completely run down: nobody's able to take time off, big huge chunks of work can't get attended to — it's not efficient," she says. "If the new minister wants efficient work, this is not the way to do it."

A spokesperson for Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney told HuffPost Canada that the provincial government is "in the process of reviewing all previously announced funding commitments," and noted that "more information will be shared as it becomes available." They wouldn't say when that would be.

In some ways, singh says she'd rather just know now if the government is canceling the policy than wait in limbo.

"I'm very much waiting for the day when we hear we're not getting any of the money, and it's going to be over," she says. But she's quick to add that, "It will be a sad day for all Ontarians."

