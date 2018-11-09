Everybody, the Backstreet Boys are back. For real.

Your teenage self might be a little giddy right now with news that the '90s boy band will recreate their melodic magic with their biggest arena tour in 18 years. And chances are they'll be hitting up a stage (hopefully) near you.

The boys-turned-men will stop in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver next summer as part of their worldwide tour. Six Canadian cities, ftw!

After wrapping up their year-long Las Vegas residency in April 2019, the band will hit the road in support of their upcoming new albumDNA, which drops in late January.

The DNA World Tour opens in Europe in May before heading to North America in July. The second leg of their tour begins on July 12 in Washington, D.C.

New video, new tour, who dis?

Along with the tour announcement, the band also dropped a new video for the single "Chances," which is co-written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes.

The group, consisting of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, confirmed the song is taken off their 10th studio album DNA, which will be released on Jan. 25.

"When this group started 26 years ago — and through all the highs and lows of our career — we've had to learn it wasn't about us as individuals but about what's best for the group," Dorough said in a press release.

"That's what I love about this album. We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We're really proud of that," Richardson added.

As long as we love them, 26 years later, we still want it the BSB way.

More from HuffPost Canada:

2019 tour dates

If your DNA consists of a little BSB, check out one of their Canadian stops:

July 15: Bell Centre, Montreal

July 17: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto

July 22: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg

July 24: ScotiaBank Saddledome, Calgary

July 25: Rogers Place, Edmonton

July 27: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Tickets officially go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at livenation.com. Every ticket purchased will include one copy of their new album.

Also on HuffPost: