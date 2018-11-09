POLITICS
11/09/2018 12:11 EST | Updated 6 minutes ago

Blaine Higgs Sworn In As New Brunswick Premier, Names Cabinet Of 17

Brian Gallant hasn't decided if he'll stay on as Liberal leader.

  • Canadian Press
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs answers questions from the media after meeting with Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau at Government House in Fredericton on Nov. 2, 2018.
James West/CP
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs answers questions from the media after meeting with Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau at Government House in Fredericton on Nov. 2, 2018.

FREDERICTON — Blaine Higgs has been sworn-in as the 34th premier of New Brunswick, just a week after the Liberal government of Brian Gallant was defeated on a confidence vote.

At the age of 64, Higgs is the oldest person to assume the job of premier in a province with a history of choosing young leaders.

He has named a cabinet of 17 ministers, including himself.

Earlier: Blaine Higgs says he wants to put election behind him

Robert Gauvin, the Tories' lone member in northern New Brunswick, has been named deputy premier and minister of Tourism, Culture and Heritage.

There are four women in cabinet, including rookie Andrea Anderson-Mason, who becomes minister of Justice and Attorney General.

At the age of 71, former member of Parliament Greg Thompson has been named minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Standings in the 49-seat legislature are 22 Tories, 21 Liberals, three Green party members and three People's Alliance MLAs.

Gallant says he hasn't yet decided if he'll stay on to lead his Liberal party.

  • Canadian Press
MORE:Blaine HiggsBrian GallantNewsPoliticsRobert Gauvin