Gabrielle Union and husband, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The baby was born via a surrogate on Wednesday. It's the first child the couple has had together; the NBA guard has three sons and the couple is also raising one of his nephews.

The new parents announced the birth of their daughter on their social media channels Thursday, calling her "our miracle baby." The Wades did not immediately reveal the baby's name.

Union has been very open about her struggle to have a child, and previously revealed that she has endured several miscarriages.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages," the 46-year-old wrote in her memoir We're Going to Need More Wine. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

Following Union and Wade's birth announcement, fans flooded social media with congratulations for the couple — but especially the new mom.

Gabrielle Union has gone through so much since she was a teenager and had the courage to share her infertility struggles with the rest of us, and now she has her biggest blessing!!! I am cryyyingggggg she deserves this more than anyone I'm so happy for the Wade family I just- wow — Kai (@kaiadrsmi) November 8, 2018

9 miscarriages. Most people would've gave up a long time ago. Happy for Gabrielle Union — Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) November 8, 2018

Gabrielle Union finally got her baby and I can't stop bawling pic.twitter.com/tV4Y3BHz3c — T. (@tadashan_) November 8, 2018

Gabrielle Union experiencing her dream of motherhood is absolutely every single thing! We can have it all, sisters. We really can! I'm so glad she got her happy! She FREAKING deserves it!!! — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) November 8, 2018

Union isn't the only celebrity to open up about her fertility struggles. Celine Dion, Chrissy Teigen and Tyra Banks have all been outspoken about the challenges of having kids, and most recently, Michelle Obama joined the conversation.

In a "Good Morning America" interview to promote her new memoir Becoming, Obama revealed that she suffered a miscarriage 20 years ago, which left her feeling isolated.

"I felt like I failed because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them," the 54-year-old said in the special, which airs Sunday. "We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we're broken."

"That's one of the reasons why I think it's important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen," she added.

Because of that experience, Obama underwent IVF to have her two daughters: 17-year-old Sasha and 20-year-old Malia.

With files from Isabelle Khoo