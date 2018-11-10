At Least 9 Dead As Wildfires Engulf California

California continues to reckon with the most destructive wildfire it has ever seen as thousands of structures topple and the death toll rises to nine.

The Camp fire, centred on the Northern California town of Paradise, has incinerated 90,000 acres and nearly 7,000 structures, the San Fransisco Chronicle reported. On Friday, authorities announced five people had died in the fire attempting to escape in their vehicles. By Saturday morning, that number had jumped to nine. Three victims were found outside their homes, and one was found inside a home.

"Due to the burn injuries, identification could not be immediately made," the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Video of the inferno taken by Paradise resident Brynn Parrott Chatfield on Thursday shows the horror of the fire. In the video posted to Facebook, two people are seen in a car trying to escape a barrage of flames licking the road.