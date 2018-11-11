Have an extra-long Christmas list this year? Shopping on a budget? In a Secret Santa group with people who are very strict about financial rules? Don't worry — there are tons of great gifts you can give for under $25.
Below are some of your options.
1. Cinema-style text lamp
Price: $25
Where to get it:VdeV
2. Mariah Carey "Merry Christmas II You" LP
Price: $22
Where to get it: Amazon
3. 8 oz. flask laser-etched with NHL team logo
Price: $14.99
Where to get it: NHL Official Shop
4. Set of three photo holders
Price: $25
Where to get it: Umbra
5. Seven-piece fondue kit
Price: $11.99
Where to get it: The Bay
6. Metal candlestick
Price: $19.99
Where to get it: H&M
7. Poutine notebook
Price: $12.99
Where to get it: Main & Local
8. Art Oracles card pack
Price: $21.99
Where to get it: Drake General Store
9. Kate Spade spoon rest
Price: $14
Where to get it: The Bay
10. Photo frame
Price: $19
Where to get it: Umbra
11. Assam tea press
Price: $15.99
Where to get it: Bodum
12. Decorative animal cable bite
Price: $8.00
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
13. Hudson's Bay travel mug
Price: $10.50
Where to get it: The Bay
14. Set of four bowls
Price: $14
Where to get it: VdeV
15. Canadian icon magnets
Price: $12.99
Where to get it: Main & Local
16. Pizza-shaped bottle opener
Price: $18
Where to get it: Drake General Store
17. Beyoncé prayer candle
Price: $19.00
Where to get it: Amazon
18. Magnetic Chit Chat, Canadian Edition
Price: $14.95
Where to get it: Indigo
19. Avocado toast Christmas ornament
Price: $12
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
20. "Becoming," by Michelle Obama
Price: $24.36
Where to get it: Indigo
