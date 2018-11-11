Have an extra-long Christmas list this year? Shopping on a budget? In a Secret Santa group with people who are very strict about financial rules? Don't worry — there are tons of great gifts you can give for under $25.

Below are some of your options.

1. Cinema-style text lamp

VdeV

Price: $25

Where to get it:VdeV

2. Mariah Carey "Merry Christmas II You" LP

Price: $22

Where to get it: Amazon

3. 8 oz. flask laser-etched with NHL team logo

NHL

Price: $14.99

Where to get it: NHL Official Shop

4. Set of three photo holders

Umbra

Price: $25

Where to get it: Umbra

5. Seven-piece fondue kit

The Bay

Price: $11.99

Where to get it: The Bay

6. Metal candlestick

H&M

Price: $19.99

Where to get it: H&M

7. Poutine notebook

Main & Local

Price: $12.99

Where to get it: Main & Local

8. Art Oracles card pack

Drake General Store

Price: $21.99

Where to get it: Drake General Store

9. Kate Spade spoon rest

The Bay

Price: $14

Where to get it: The Bay

10. Photo frame

Umbra

Price: $19

Where to get it: Umbra

11. Assam tea press

Bodum

Price: $15.99

Where to get it: Bodum

12. Decorative animal cable bite

Price: $8.00

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

13. Hudson's Bay travel mug

The Bay

Price: $10.50

Where to get it: The Bay

14. Set of four bowls

VdeV

Price: $14

Where to get it: VdeV

15. Canadian icon magnets

Main & Local

Price: $12.99

Where to get it: Main & Local

16. Pizza-shaped bottle opener

Drake General Store

Price: $18

Where to get it: Drake General Store

17. Beyoncé prayer candle

Amazon

Price: $19.00

Where to get it: Amazon

18. Magnetic Chit Chat, Canadian Edition

Indigo

Price: $14.95

Where to get it: Indigo

19. Avocado toast Christmas ornament

Urban Outfitters

Price: $12

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

20. "Becoming," by Michelle Obama

Indigo

Price: $24.36

Where to get it: Indigo

