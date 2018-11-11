Britain's royal family marked the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI with a special commemoration on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth attended a service Sunday morning at The Cenotaph, a war memorial in London. Prince Philip, who retired from many of his public duties in the summer of 2017, did not attend. But her son, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were there, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. British Prime Minister Theresa May also attended, as did the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Prince Charles lay a wreath on behalf of his mother. Prince William laid his own wreath, as did Prince Harry.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William lay a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph.

The Queen watched the service from a balcony, along with Camilla and Kate. Duchess Meghan was on another balcony with Elke Budenbender, the German president's wife.

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Elke Budenbender and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The royals previously attended another Remembrance Day event Saturday night. The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, Harry and Meghan, and several other members of the Royal Family attended the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, which featured performances from Tom Jones and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II with Kate Middleton, Prince William, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince Michael of Kent, Prince Edward, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Harry, and Philip May attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prime Minister Theresa May with husband Philip May, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Prince Charles.

If you're wondering why the Queen wears so many poppies, by the way, there are a few theories about that: some people say her five flowers represent five branches of the military: the army, the navy, the air force, the civil defence, and women's troops. It's also possible that it's a custom-made brooch, rather than five individual poppies.

Victoria Jones / Reuters Queen Elizabeth at The Cenotaph on Sunday morning.

