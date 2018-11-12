It's mid-November, which means it's totally acceptable and normal if you've already watched "Love Actually" while unwrapping your holiday decorations (in fact, experts say putting them up early can actually make you happier).

If you're getting into holiday binge-watching mode, Netflix Canada can hook you up. Grab your Bailey's-infused cocoa and snuggly onesie, and get in the spirit with these holiday movies.

"Angela's Christmas" — Available Nov. 1

Set in Ireland in the 1910s, "Angela's Christmas" is a funny, heart-warming and poignant story.

A trip to church with her family on Christmas Eve gives young Angela an extraordinary idea. A heartwarming tale based on a story by Frank McCourt.

"The Holiday Calendar" — Available Nov. 2

Beauty Kat Graham stars in this Netflix original.

A struggling but talented photographer (Kat Graham) inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season? The mystery awaits you!

"Love Actually" — Available Nov. 7

Universal Pictures Love Actually promotional image

Is it ever too early to "feel it in your fingers?" Answer above. This British film follows eight couples whose lives are all connected in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Hugh Grant plays a lovable prime minister and Bill Nighy is a washed-up (and also lovable) rock star in this heartwarming romcom.

"The Princess Switch" — Available Nov. 16

Walmart Would you switch places with a princess? We would if we got to wear that dress!

One week before Christmas, Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens), the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a "commoner" from Chicago, who looks exactly like her (because she's — you guessed it — also played by Vanessa Hudgens). With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper (not played by Vanessa Hudgens), Margaret falls in love with Stacy's handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince.

"The Christmas Chronicles" — Available Nov. 22

This holiday adventure is from producer Chris Columbus ("Home Alone", "Harry Potter," and the "Sorcerer's Stone") and director Clay Kaytis ("The Angry Birds Movie") so hopes are high for another classic coming your way.

This movie tells the story of sister and brother Kate and Teddy Pierce (Darby Camp and Judah Lewis), whose Christmas eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa's arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas (!!!). As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa — as you've never seen him before — and his loyal elves to save Christmas before it's too late.

"Bad Santa" — Available Nov. 26

Columbia Pictures "Bad Santa" is a 2003 movie starring Billy Bob Thornton as the bad Santa.

Criminals Willie and Marcus disguise themselves as Santa Claus and an elf and find work at major department stores, with plans of robbing the stores blind.

"A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" — Available Nov. 30

Ms. Amber Moore and His Royal Highness Prince Richard of Aldovia kindly request the honour of your presence at their royal wedding later this year. RSVP by clicking right on this film.

A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding. But their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she's cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.

Also on HuffPost: