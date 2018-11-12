In some ways, kids are easy to shop for, because they tend to be pretty vocal about what they want.
Toddlers, on the other hand, can be a little trickier to decipher (if we knew what they wanted in their daily lives, even, imagine how many temper tantrums we could avoid). Also, you're probably trying to be somewhat selective for the toddler in your life: you want them to enjoy themselves, but you're also likely thinking about what might help their growth and development.
And of course you want something age appropriate to prevent them from popping a small game piece in their mouth, which for some reason little kids seem to love doing.
WATCH: 2018's hottest toys for kids. Story continues below video.
That's where we come in. Here's a roundup of some of the best gifts you can get for toddlers. '
You might notice several of these include animals, which can help kids figure out empathy. There are also quite a few toys that involve tacking and building, as they help little ones develop fine motor skills and encourage imaginative play. And some include other important skills as well — walking and potty training, anyone?
1. Baby Einstein Innovation Station Activity Cube
Price: $99.99
Where to buy it:Babies R Us
2. "Hello Hello" by Brendan Wenzel
Price: $22.99
Where to buy it:Indigo
3. Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet 24-Piece Play Set
Price: $34.99
Where to buy it: Amazon
4. Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Servin' Up Fun Food Truck
Price: $67.97
Where to buy it:Amazon
5. Foreign Language Blocks
Price: $48.77
Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods
6. Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush & Drawing Pad
Price: $39.90
Where to buy it: Amazon
7. Homemade Dinosaur Bathroom Prints
Price: $13.64
Where to buy it: Etsy
8. Discovery Kids Stacking Owls
Price: $68.60
Where to buy it:Walmart
9. Battat Sound Puzzle Box
Price: $42.70
Where to buy it: Amazon
10. Construction Plate and Utensils
Price: $19.73 - $23.10
Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods
11. ALEX Toys Little Hands Twist & Drill
Price: $49.92
Where to buy it: Walmart
12. GUND Flappy the Elephant
Price: $54.99
Where to buy it: Mastermind Toys
13. Personalized Galaxy Nameplate
Price: $30
Where to buy it: Etsy
14. Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby
Price: $69.95
Where to buy it: Indigo
15. "Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race" by Margot Lee Shetterly
Price: $21.99
Where to buy it: Indigo
16. Mega Blocks 80-Piece Building Bag
Price: $16.94
Where to buy it: Amazon
17. Melissa & Doug Deluxe Chomp and Clack Alligator Wooden Push Toy and Activity Walker
Price: $64.99
Where to buy it: Amazon
18. Cactus Growth Chart
Price: $99.99
Where to buy it: Etsy
19. Play-Doh Sweet Bakin Creations Playset
Price: $48.25
Where to buy it: Walmart
20. "100 First Words for Little Geeks" by Brooke Jorden
Price: $13.20
Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods
