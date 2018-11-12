In some ways, kids are easy to shop for, because they tend to be pretty vocal about what they want.

Toddlers, on the other hand, can be a little trickier to decipher (if we knew what they wanted in their daily lives, even, imagine how many temper tantrums we could avoid). Also, you're probably trying to be somewhat selective for the toddler in your life: you want them to enjoy themselves, but you're also likely thinking about what might help their growth and development.

And of course you want something age appropriate to prevent them from popping a small game piece in their mouth, which for some reason little kids seem to love doing.

That's where we come in. Here's a roundup of some of the best gifts you can get for toddlers. '

You might notice several of these include animals, which can help kids figure out empathy. There are also quite a few toys that involve tacking and building, as they help little ones develop fine motor skills and encourage imaginative play. And some include other important skills as well — walking and potty training, anyone?

1. Baby Einstein Innovation Station Activity Cube

Babies R Us

Price: $99.99

Where to buy it:Babies R Us

2. "Hello Hello" by Brendan Wenzel

Indigo

Price: $22.99

Where to buy it:Indigo

3. Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet 24-Piece Play Set

Amazon

Price: $34.99

Where to buy it: Amazon

4. Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Servin' Up Fun Food Truck

Amazon

Price: $67.97

Where to buy it:Amazon

5. Foreign Language Blocks

Uncommon goods

Price: $48.77

Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods

6. Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush & Drawing Pad

Amazon

Price: $39.90

Where to buy it: Amazon

7. Homemade Dinosaur Bathroom Prints

Etsy

Price: $13.64

Where to buy it: Etsy

8. Discovery Kids Stacking Owls

Walmart

Price: $68.60

Where to buy it:Walmart

9. Battat Sound Puzzle Box

Amazon

Price: $42.70

Where to buy it: Amazon

10. Construction Plate and Utensils

uncommon goods

Price: $19.73 - $23.10

Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods

11. ALEX Toys Little Hands Twist & Drill

Walmart

Price: $49.92

Where to buy it: Walmart

12. GUND Flappy the Elephant

Mastermind Toys

Price: $54.99

Where to buy it: Mastermind Toys

13. Personalized Galaxy Nameplate

Etsy

Price: $30

Where to buy it: Etsy

14. Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby

Baby Alive

Price: $69.95

Where to buy it: Indigo

15. "Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race" by Margot Lee Shetterly

Indigo

Price: $21.99

Where to buy it: Indigo

16. Mega Blocks 80-Piece Building Bag

Amazon

Price: $16.94

Where to buy it: Amazon

17. Melissa & Doug Deluxe Chomp and Clack Alligator Wooden Push Toy and Activity Walker

Amazon

Price: $64.99

Where to buy it: Amazon

18. Cactus Growth Chart

Etsy caption

Price: $99.99

Where to buy it: Etsy

19. Play-Doh Sweet Bakin Creations Playset

Walmart

Price: $48.25

Where to buy it: Walmart

20. "100 First Words for Little Geeks" by Brooke Jorden

Uncommon Goods

Price: $13.20

Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods